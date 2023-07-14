Miami football recruit: Blue-chip athlete Joshisa Trader commits and pushes Hurricanes class to No. 16

Four-star athlete Joshisa Trader Thursday to Miami. Trader is the No. 6 player from the state of Florida, No. 3 athlete and No. 44 prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. He chose the hurricanes over Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State and others.

“They (Miami) are like family,”The trader told 247Sports.“(Mario Cristobal) a passionate coach,” Trader said. “He’s doing well with his staff at the moment.”

Scouting sports director Andrew Ivins believes Trader has the skills to play on both sides of the ball in college.

“There is a big thing to happen. One of the best we’ve seen in recent years at following the football and making acrobatic grabs as he lays down to move the chains or soar six points over defenders. Won a state title as a sophomore at Miami Central before adding another ring to the jewelry box as a junior at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. Not the greatest skill player, but starting to add some bulk in the top half and tends to play much bigger than the numbers suggest. Tempo-based route runner who likes to mix gears to shake up defenders on the perimeter. The ability to make high-level catches look relatively easy is certainly rare, but so is his burst and vision in the open field as a ball carrier. Looking more and more like a next-level offensive weapon, but has also picked up snaps on the defensive side of the ball during the prep career and has shown on the 7-on-7 circuit that he can take out one side of the field . at least in that kind of setting. Should be seen as a potential bummer for a Power Five program. Will likely have the most success as “Z” or a lock on a professional offense looking to challenge the deeper third, but the idea of ​​him establishing himself as a safety or cornerback is certainly intriguing given his ball skills. NFL upside down.’

The trader’s pledge moves Miami up five spots into the No. 16 recruiting class in the 247Sports team rankings. He is the highest-ranked player to commit to Miami in the 2024 cycle to date. Other class commitments include four-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot, four-star running back Kevin Riley and four-star receiver Chance Robinson.

“I feel like we have a good group coming in now,” Trader told 247Sports of Miami’s recruiting efforts. “They recruited me well and I can’t wait to see what they do this season.”