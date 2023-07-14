Sports
Men’s tennis ranks 11 on ITA Scholar-Athlete List; Program called All-Academic Team
TEMPE, Arizona. – The men’s tennis team at Washington University in St. Louis had 11 student-athletes on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete list, as announced by the association. The program also received All-Academic Team honors with a team GPA of 3.55.
A total of 1,012 Division III men’s student-athletes were named ITA Scholar-Athletes, and 125 men’s tennis programs were named to the All-Academic Team.
To be called an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must meet the following requirements:
- Have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a scale of 4.00) for the current academic year
- Will be listed on the institutional eligibility form
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:
- Have a team score of 3.2 or higher (on a scale of 4.00),
- All enrolled student-athletes must be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and
- All varsity letter winners must be included in the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year
The 11 student-athletes who earned a spot on the ITA Scholar-Athlete list are listed below:
|
