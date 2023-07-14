DI Women’s Basketball Committee Discusses Expanding Tournaments

At its summer meeting this week in Savannah, Georgia, the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee discussed the growth of the championship and ways to continue leading the sport to new heights, including the potential expansion of the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, though expanding the field from 68 teams. is not forthcoming.

The expansion discussion followed recommendations made in January by the Division I Transformation Committee, which was formed in 2021 to identify opportunities to modernize college sports and recommend forward-thinking changes for consideration by the NCAA. One of those recommendations was to accommodate 25% of a sport’s membership with access to championships for sports with at least 200 participating schools. Excluding 11 schools currently in the Division II reclassification process, there are 349 Division I institutions that sponsor women’s basketball, representing 19.5% of schools that make it to the NCAA tournament.

In January, the NCAA announced the creation of an annual 32-team women’s basketball postseason invitational tournament, beginning in 2024, which will be owned and funded by the NCAA. Beginning in 2024, 100 postseason NCAA-funded opportunities will be available to women’s basketball teams, equal to men’s basketball through the two events (the 68-team championship and the 32-team national invitation tournament). With the two women’s basketball events, the post-season NCAA opportunity percentage would be 28.7%.

“The committee and staff will continue to explore options, meet with stakeholders and review the many championship models to make an informed decision that is in the best interest of the championship, although we are currently not there with regards to expanding the NCAA program. tournament field until after 68. teams,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball.

The last time the tournament was expanded was before the 2022 championship when the field went from 64 to 68 teams. The championship experienced a gradual expansion between the championship’s inception in 1982, when the NCAA began the Women’s Championships, and 1994, when the field went from 48 to 64 teams.

The committee also spent a lot of time during the meeting discussing the past year, which saw record numbers and attendances, while also preparing for the 2023-24 season and championship. Members analyzed the two-site regional format first used in 2023 and discussed continued growth for the Women’s Championship and Final Four. Partner updates were provided by ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery/CBS.

Committee members also met with the Cleveland Local Organizing Committee, which provided an update on planning efforts for the 2024 Women’s Final Four, to be held April 5-7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“While we are pleased that women’s basketball continues to grow and the achievements of the past season and championship, it is imperative that the committee and all women’s basketball stakeholders are diligent about moving forward. We will not rest on the successes we have achieved with the last championship and Women’s Final Four,” said Lisa Peterson, committee chair and senior associate commissioner for sports management at the Pac-12 Conference. looking at all things championship related and looking for ways to continue to grow and improve to make it better for our student-athletes, fans and partners.”

In addition, the committee has elected Derita Dawkins of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, to chair the committee in 2024-25. Peterson will remain committee chair for the 2023-24 season, with Dawkins serving as vice chair.

A member of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee since 2020, Dawkins becomes the 23rd president of the women’s committee in NCAA history. She has more than 20 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, including six years in a leadership role at Arkansas, where she is Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer, Deputy Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Welfare, and Senior Female Administrator for the Athletic Department.

“I am deeply honored that my fellow committee members found me worthy of such an important responsibility,” said Dawkins. “During my three years on the committee, we have made great strides in moving the championship forward as a destination event, and I look forward to continuing the upward trajectory we have enjoyed.”

All 12 members of the committee will return in 2023-24. In addition to Peterson and Dawkins, committee members include Dene Barracato, deputy director of athletics at Northwestern; Jill Bodensteiner, vice president and director of athletics at Saint Joseph’s; Jenny Bramer, executive associate director of athletics at San Diego State; Amanda Braun, athletic director at Milwaukee; Amy Folan, associate vice president and athletic director at Central Michigan; Alex Gary, director of athletics at Western Carolina; Lizzie Gomez, Deputy Commissioner of the Southland Conference; Josh Heird, Louisville athletic director; Jill Shields, deputy director of athletics at Kansas State; and Lynn Tighe, senior associate athletic director at Villanova.