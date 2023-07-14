Sports
Northwestern baseball coach fired days after football coach fired in hazing scandal
Northwest fired baseball coach Jim Foster on Thursday, just days after the university fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald over a burgeoning hazing scandal that rocked the Big Ten school.
Foster was “relieved of his duties effective immediately” after just one season in the dugout leading the Wildcats, athletic director Derrick Gragg announced.
Gragg did not reveal the exact reasons for Foster’s firing, but made vague references to “building a culture” at the prestigious school just outside Chicago.
Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students with a place where they can develop in the classroom, in the community and in competition at the highest level, and build a culture in which our employees can thrive, Gragg said in a statement.
This is an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As Athletic Director, I’m taking charge of our head coaching and we’ll share our next steps as they unfold.
Foster used to be head baseball coach for Army at West Point, where he had been Patriotic League coach of the year in 2022 and had led the Black Knights to four consecutive national titles and NCAA playoff appearances.
The baseball coach was not immediately available on Friday for comment on publicly listed telephone numbers and e-mail addresses linked to him.
Foster’s firing came days after the school parted ways with its longtime football coach, Fitzgerald.
The school announced this last week Fitzgerald suspended for two weeks in the wake of a hazing probe earlier Northwestern chose to fire him.
Fitzgerald has maintained he had no knowledge of any hazing in his program and said the school’s independent investigation into the matter absolves him of guilt.
“Attorney Maggie Hickey has conducted a thorough, months-long investigation into the allegations that led to my dismissal,” Fitzgerald said in a statement earlier this week. “Her research confirmed what I’ve always maintained that I had no knowledge of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program.”
The hazing allegations were first reported by the campus newspaper, the Daily Northwestern.
The Wildcats baseball program is now led by an interim coachBrian Andersona former Chicago White Sox outfielder who earned a World Series ring after the Southside team won it all in 2005.
Northwestern’s football program is now owned by David Braun, who was elevated from defensive coordinator as interim head coach.
Fitzgerald was head coach for 17 seasons, making the Wildcats a consistently competitive team, no mean feat in the hyper-competitive Big Ten.
Fitzgerald, a Northwest alum, was 110-101 in his time leading the team, a program best known for a Lost streak of 34 games which spanned from 1979 to 1982.
Donna Mendel contributed.
