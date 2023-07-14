Jason Klinkradt named assistant hockey coach





HARRISONBURG, Va. James Madison field hockey head coach Kristy Morgan announced Jason Klinkradt as an assistant coach for the 2023 season. “I am so excited to welcome Jason to our JMU hockey family,” said Morgan. “He is a brilliant tactician! He has worked with elite level teams and he will bring great game knowledge, tactical awareness and passion to our program. He clearly fits into the high performance environment here at JMU. We are so pleased to have him to have!” Klinkradt comes to Harrisonburg with a wealth of coaching experience spanning over a decade with stops in Ireland and South Africa. Most recently he was Sports Coordinator and Head of Hockey at The Teresian School in Dublin, Ireland for two years, while also serving as Head Coach of YMCA Club Dublin for the past nine years. Prior to taking on those roles, Klinkradt held various positions for the Irish Hockey Association such as Assistant Coach for the Senior Ireland Men’s Team, Support Coach for the Senior Ireland Women’s Team and Principal Performance Analyst. Klinkradt was also a head coach at U21 level, guiding Free State Province (South Africa) and Leinster Province (Ireland). During that time, his South African quad medaled three times, while his Ireland team earned two medals. The South African native also spent time with Hockey Ireland’s U21 men’s program as an assistant coach and performance analyst from 2016-2018. In 2014, he became the senior boys’ head coach and junior girls’ coach at Wesley College in Dublin. There he helped produce international players at U18 and U21 level before leaving the position in 2020. Other involvements in the sport include being appointed to the Top Coaches Program in Europe in 2022, working as Camps Technical Director for SportWays since 2011, serving as a Member of the Players’ Representative for the Free State Hockey Association (2009-2011 ), and compete as the captain of the University of Free State Hockey Club (2008–2012). Klinkradt received a degree in psychology from the Institute of Technology, Carlow in 2014. He holds a Level 3 Coaching Certificate from the University of South Africa, as well as a High Performance Coaching Certificate, Level 2 Coaching Facilitator Certificate and Coaching Education Certificate from the South African Hockey Federation.

