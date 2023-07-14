Raider Volleyball reveals schedule for 2023

DAGTON Winners of three of the last four regular Horizon League championships with a trio of NCAA tournaments, the Wright State volleyball program and head coach Travers green announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday afternoon. The schedule featuring nine conference matchups in McLin Gymnasium and Raiders will once again host the Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational in September.

The Raiders will visit Toledo for their only pre-regular season exhibition game, when they will open with three consecutive road tournament weekends at hosts Louisville, Bowling Green and Dayton. Wright State kicks off its home game with the Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational on September 14-16, taking on former conference foe Butler in the home opener for a game with Cincinnati.

The Raiders begin Horizon League play with two of the first three games on the road, with the HL home opener on Sept. 23 against Northern Kentucky at McLin Gymnasium. Wright State will never be on the road more than one weekend at a time in Horizon League games, but will have a three-game homestand at McLin in mid-October, hosting IUPUI, Purdue Fort Wayne and Youngstown State.

Wright State closes out the regular season with four of its last six games away from home, starting October 27-28 at Cleveland State and Oakland. The Raiders will host Milwaukee and Green Bay on November 3 and 4 before finishing at Purdue Fort Wayne and IUPUI on November 10 and 11.

The Horizon League Championship takes place November 17-19 at the home of the regular season champions. The Raiders and McLin Gymnasium have taken on hosting duties for the 2019, Spring 2021 and 2023 Championships.

Last fall, Wright State posted an overall record of 28-4, including a perfect 18-0 in HL play, en route to their third trip to the NCAA Championship in the past four seasons. The Raiders own the only two undefeated League seasons in Horizon League history (Spring 2021 and 2022).

Former Wright State luminaries Jenna story And Laine Stephenson captured HL Defensive Player of the Year and Setter of the Year honors respectively last fall as Raiders returned Taylor Bransfield And Callie Martin joining Stephenson and Story as first team performers. Green was named Horizon League Coach of the Year and Aliyah Byers was named to the All-Freshman Team.

OPPONENT INFORMATION

Toledo (August 19, Toledo, OH; exhibition)

– Toledo finished the 2022 season 19-13 overall and 11-7 in MAC play. The Rockets season ended in the NIVC falling to Western Carolina. The Raiders lead the all-time series 16-3, including a 3-0 win in 2019.

Cardinal classic

Washington State (August 25, Louisville, KY; season opener)

– Washington State had a strong performance in the 2022 season, posting a 23-10 record and a 14-6 record in Pac-12 play. The Cougars defeated UNLV in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to San Diego in the second round. This year marks the first meeting between the Raiders and the Cougars of all time.

Troy (August 26, Louisville, KY)

– Troy finished his 2022 campaign with an 18-13 record, including an 11-5 score in the Sun Belt Conference. The Trojans were invited to the NIVC, where they fell to UT Martin to end their season. The Raiders hold the all-time series lead, 5-1.

Louisville (August 27, Louisville, KY)

– Louisville finished as the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball runner-up, with a 31-3 overall record and a 17-1 record in ACC play. The Cardinals fell to Texas in the NCAA Championship Game last season. The Raiders lead 6–2 over the Cardinals in all-time eight games between the two teams.

Hampton Inn invitees

Texas A&M (August 31, Bowling Green, OH)

– Texas A&M had its first losing season since 2017, finishing 13-16 (5-13 in the SEC). The Aggies finished the season on a high note, beating Missouri en route to completing the 2022 season. The Raiders will even look into the all-time series, with the Aggies currently holding a slim 1-0 lead.

Loyola Chicago (September 1, Bowling Green, OH)

– Loyola Chicago finished the 2022 season as Atlantic 10 Champions and received a berth to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to Kentucky. The Ramblers compiled an overall record of 25-6, including their 17-1 in conference play. The Raiders trail in the all-time series, 20-32.

Bowling Green (September 2, Bowling Green, OH)

– Bowling Green went 22-10 overall with a 15-3 run in MAC play during the 2022 season. After winning the MAC Championship, the Falcons saw their season end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in a loss to Western Kentucky. The Falcons hold the all-time series lead, 20-11.

Dayton Tournament

UIC (September 8, Dayton, OH)

– UIC earned a 22-10 overall record and a 13-5 conference record in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Flames fell to Drake in the MVC semifinals to end their 2022 season. The Raiders will close in the all-time series against their former Horizon League foe, with the Flames leading 37-28.

Ball State (September 8, Dayton, OH)

– A season ago, Ball State finished second in the Mid-American Conference and received a big bid for the NCAA tournament. The Cardinals fell to Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but not before posting a 24-9 overall record and a 15-3 record in the MAC. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 14-8.

Dayton (September 9, Dayton, OH)

– In the 2022 season, Dayton finished second in the Atlantic 10 conference. The Flyers went on to a total of 20 wins and 14 losses, including a 12–6 record in conference play. The Raiders swept the Flyers last year and came within one game of tying the all-time series, a series the Flyers led 31–30.

Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational

Butler (September 14, McLin Gym)

— Butler finished the 2022 season above .500 for the first time since 2017. Butler finished 16-15 overall and 10-8 in Big East play. The Bulldogs fell to Marquette in the Big East quarterfinals in their season finale. Butler holds the all-time series lead with a 32-21 record against the Raiders.

Cincinnati (September 16, McLin Gym)

– Cincinnati finished the 2022 campaign with two consecutive wins en route to an overall record of 11-19 (9-11 in the AAC). The Raiders will face the Bearcats for the 33rd time in the program’s history, with the Bearcats having won 21 of the previous 32 games.

Robert Morris (September 19, Moon Township, PA / October 24, McLin Gym)

– Robert Morris went 9-21 during the 2022 season, with a 2-13 record in Horizon League play. The Raiders defeated the Colonials in all six sets played between the two teams in 2022. The Raiders are always undefeated against the Colonials, leading 8-0.

Northern Kentucky (September 23, McLin Gym / October 21, Highland Heights, KY)

– Northern Kentucky finished the 2022 season as Horizon League runner-up. After a 1-5 start, NKU won 17 of the next 25 games to finish 18-13 overall. A 15-3 Horizon League record led to a No. 2 finish for the Horizon League tournament, where the Raiders defeated the Norwegian in the championship game. The Raiders won all three games between the two teams last year, moving them closer in the all-time series. The Norwegian leads the series 24-20.

Youngstown State (September 26, Youngstown, OH / October 17, McLin Gym)

– A season ago, Youngstown State saw double-digit earnings for the first time since 2015. The Penguins finished 14-16, including an 8-10 record in the Horizon League. The Raiders won the series in 2022 to extend their all-time series lead to 41–12.

Oakland (September 29, McLin Gym / October 28, Rochester, MI)

Oakland finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 11-19 and a 7-11 record in Horizon League games. The Grizzlies defeated IUPUI en route in the 2022 season finale. Two wins for the Raiders last year extended their all-time series lead to 18-12 against Oakland.

Cleveland State (September 30, McLin Gym / October 27, Cleveland, OH)

– Cleveland State finished the 2022 season on a five-game winning streak before falling to the Raiders in the Horizon League Semifinals. The Vikings went 14-17 overall while compiling a conference record of 10-8. The all-time series now stands at 42-37 in favor of the Raiders after three wins against the Vikings last season.

Green Bay (October 6, Green Bay, WI / November 4, McLin Gym)

– Green Bay posted an overall record of 23-11, including a 13-5 in the Horizon League. The Phoenix fell to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Semifinals to close out their season. The Raiders pulled off two wins against the Phoenix last year to extend its all-time lead to 37-31.

Milwaukee (October 7, Milwaukee, WI / November 3, McLin Gym)

– After a strong showing in 2021, the Milwaukee Panthers finished the 2022 campaign with a 10-20 record (9-9 in the Horizon League). The streaky Panthers started the season 1-10 before winning nine of their next 19 games. Although the Raiders have won three of the last four matchups, the Panthers still hold an all-time 44-23 lead.

IUPUI (October 13, McLin Gym / November 11, Indianapolis, IN)

– IUPUI finished the 2022 season with the highest number of wins since 2018 en route to a 9-21 record. The Jaguars started 9-8 before losing their last 13 games. The 13-game losing streak took place in Horizon League play, in which IUPUI finished 3-15. The Raiders topped the Jaguars twice in 2022 and now lead the all-time series 14-8.

Purdue Fort Wayne (October 14, McLin Gym / November 10, Fort Wayne, IN)

– Purdue Fort Wayne finished the 2022 campaign with an overall record of 9-20 (5-13 in the Horizon League. The Raiders completed a clean sweep of the Mastodons, winning all 6 sets in 2 games. The two wins pushed the Raiders’ all-time series lead to 5 games (15-10).