Why Grand Prairie is the epicenter of American cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. It has a rabid following in countries like India, Australia and Pakistan, but not in the United States.

That could change.

major league cricketa new professional cricket league based in the United States is in the midway through the first season. The original schedule features 19 games split between Grand Prairie and a North Carolina venue.

Mike Piellucci, sports editor of D Magazine, spoke to Texas Standard about the league’s plans and prospects. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been slightly edited for clarity:

Texas Standard: I know cricket is huge in places like India and Australia. What about here in the US? I haven’t heard much about this score yet.

Mike Piellucci: Well, I think it’s hidden in plain sight in many ways.

It is huge among Southeast Asian populations. It’s something where, in Dallas, if you look at the suburbs where they play, the number of clubs in the country is growing. So it’s there in theory, it’s just a matter of, can this work if organized in practice?

I wonder how Major League Cricket landed in Grand Prairie.

Yes, you can thank the former Independent Baseball League team, the Texas AirHogs, for that.

They played in the middle of Grand Prairie in the shadow of the racetrack beyond. They had a stadium built. They closed operations in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. You have a stadium sitting there and the problem of Major League Cricket, when they came mainly to the United States, was infrastructure:Where are we actually playing this?”

So they decided to buy this stadium and overhaul it and make it mainly a cricket stadium with a few baseball touches left over from the old ballpark. And so, at least for the first to two years, probably the vast majority of these games for all six of these cities here will be outside of Dallas, and certainly for the first year.

Well, Mike, you make a great point about the popularity of cricket right under our noses and of course the effect of migration on it, especially here in Texas. But that immediately touches on a problem that football and other sports have faced here in the United States. How does the league plan to get the American public interested in watching cricket?

Yes, and in some ways the challenge is even greater because before Major League Soccer came here in 1993, it was still present in this country. There were children playing football, there were football fields. Pick an American on any street corner and chances are they’ve at least heard of football.

Cricket is really a bubble here. If you know it, you love it. But many people don’t know.

But the advantage of cricket is, if you think about any sport that we’re used to in America – you’re using the baseball analogy – Cory Seager, the star shortstop for the Rangers, only plays for the Rangers. He doesn’t play anywhere else.

Well, in cricket, with these franchise leagues, Major League Cricket is only going to run for a little over a month here. And then those same athletes that you see here, a lot of them just go and play in another country and then another country. And so the best of the best can play for three or four different club teams in different countries, plus their national team.

And so what you’ll see in Grand Prairie, they have some of the best talent here in the world. This isn’t going to be, ‘Hey, we’re trying an Americanized cricket league, but the best players are in 10 different countries.’ You’re going to see international stars from this thing.

And so I think the idea, in terms of how they market it, is to get people in the door, but you’ll see the very best version of the product once you get there. And I have to imagine that – for Americans, where we’re used to wanting to see the best of everything – that’s a pretty good draw.

But did I hear you say right, this is only for a month or so?

Yes, so it starts on July 13. It’s done on, I believe, the 31st.

This is a shortened first season, it’s worth noting. But you know, even the Indian Premier League, the biggest league in the world – that’s the NFL of cricket – takes about six weeks to two months. This isn’t something that happens all year round and that’s how you get a lot of the best talent.

Cricket players are mainly employed by their country’s national team. All the things they’re doing, like at the franchise level, that’s just sort of, ‘Oh, I’m on a break. I’ll make some money and I will.

So that’s how the system works: if you play for India, your job is to play for India. You could play for the Indian Premier League, you go back and play for India. Maybe you have a lull in July – “Maybe I’ll come to the US and see what all that means, play for a few weeks and go back home.” So that’s how it can happen.

And the Texas team or teams we’re talking about here?

Yes, there are the Texas Super Kings. So if that name sounds exotic, it’s because they are one of the four teams in this league that are affiliated and part-owned by an Indian Premier League team. And that’s another thing that works in favor of this competition. If it’s going to work, you’ve got the best of the best in cricket lending infrastructure and financial strength support for this thing.

So the New York team is “Mumbai Indians New York,” which sounds like a very awkward name, but it should convey the idea that they are related to the Mumbai Indians, the big team in India. And if you’re a Southeast Asian person in the United States who likes cricket, you know who that is and that lends some credibility.

So the Texas Super Kings is, I believe, the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.