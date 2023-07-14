Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon | ATP tour

A master at work on Center Court, Novak Djokovic on Friday rejected Jannik Sinner’s big batting threat to reach his fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship match. The Serb turned in a typically stylish all-round performance in the semi-finals to triumph 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) against the Italian to take his 34th consecutive grass court win.

The clean, deep return of second-placed Djokovic was a constant threat to Sinner’s serve and he was ironclad under pressure as he saved all six break points he faced in his two-hour, 46-minute win. By reaching his 35th championship match at a Grand Slam event, Djokovic claimed sole ownership of the record for reaching the most major finals ahead of former WTA star Chris Evert (34).

In the semifinals, it was always going to be a very exciting, very close match, Djokovic said in his on-court interview. Three very close sets, I think the score may not reflect the reality of what happened on the pitch. It was super close.

The third set could have gone his way. He had 5-4, 15/40 and a few second serves. He missed a few shots and let me get into the tiebreak. There was a lot of pressure, especially in the third. I had chances early on but he proved why he is one of the next generation leaders and undoubtedly one of the best players in the world we have. It’s great to be part of this new generation. I love it.

35 Grand Slam finals!@DjokerNole passes Sinner in straight sets to reach his 5th consecutive Wimbledon final! pic.twitter.com/XxYEs6Vaht — ATP tour (@atptour) July 14, 2023

The victory was in stark contrast to Djokovic’s Wimbledon quarterfinal against Sinner a year ago. On that occasion, the Serb was forced to pull away from two sets for a famous victory in London, but an equally epic encounter never seemed likely this time as Djokovic’s grass-court nous shone through at key moments against his 21-year-old. opponent.

Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final at SW19, after the Spaniard later defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. The Serb is attempting to equal Roger Federer’s record by lifting an eighth Wimbledon crown and joining the Swiss top man and Bjorn Borg as the only players to win five consecutive men’s singles titles. Sunday’s clash with Alcaraz will also be a straight-up one-on-one shootout for the No. 1 spot in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

The 36-year-old Djokovic has now won 27 straight matches at major tournaments and remains on course for a historic calendar year Grand Slam following his triumphs at the Australian Open and Roland Garros earlier this year. He is only the third player in the Open Era (since 1968) to reach the Wimbledon men’s singles final aged 36 or over, after great rival Federer and Ken Rosewall.

I’d like to believe that [I am playing some of my best tennis ever]said Djokovic. We play an individual sport, so you have to trust yourself and try to get yourself in the best possible shape, physically, mentally and emotionally, before you hit the track.

I try not to view age as a hindrance or a factor that may determine the outcome of the court. On the contrary, actually I feel like 36 is the new 26, I think. It feels good.

Djokovic’s dominance came after Sinner made a promising start on Center Court. The Italian provided two break points in the opening game with a powerful ball attack, but his inability to capitalize on either of those opportunities immediately proved costly as Djokovic converted his only break point of the set in the next game.

Djokovic continued to skillfully deflect his opponent’s groundstrokes to close out the opener and the second set followed a similar pattern. His consistency increased the pressure on Sinner, who played a game full of mistakes and lost his serve at 1-1. Not even a nuisance call to Djokovic for an extended grunt at 15/15 in the next game couldn’t derail his second-set attack as he offered few chances for Sinner to step in and take control of the rallies.

Sinner threatened to fade completely in his third Lexus ATP Head2Head encounter with Djokovic, but three big serves helped him escape at 0/40 to hold the third game of the third set and the Italian continued to savagely bat the ball to send Djokovic to the keep side. his toes. However, he was again unable to take advantage of two set points on Djokovic’s serve at 5-4, 15/40. The second seed held on before taking six of the last seven points in the ensuing tie-break to complete his win.