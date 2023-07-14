Women’s Ice Hockey announces 13 incoming players for the 2023-24 season

Orono, ME – Women’s ice hockey head coach Molly Engstrom announces the incoming class for the 2023-24 season consisting of 13 new players.

The first one Raegan Worm , a forward from Buffalo, Minnesota. She was captain of the Buffalo High School women’s ice hockey team for three consecutive seasons. In addition to being a star on the ice, Wurm appeared on the state-qualified golf course and was named MVP of her high school golf team two years in a row. She enjoys spending her free time wakesurfing on Minnesota lakes, playing golf and playing pickleball. Some of Wurm’s favorites include: her favorite Netflix show is One Tree Hill, favorite food is pasta, and her favorite genre of music is country.

The next black bear to come up the coast is Lilac Shea from the Thayer Academy. The forward enjoys training on and off the ice in her off-season. In addition to training, Shea enjoys spending time with family, going to the beach, cycling and working in her grandfather’s tomato garden. Some other sports she likes to play are lacrosse, tennis and golf. Some of Shea’s favorites include Breaking Bad on Netflix and her favorite professional athlete is Connor McDavid. It’s no surprise that Shea loves hockey, as she’s also one of six siblings who all play.

Hailing from Dominion, Nova Scotia forward Sam Morrisson played 17 games for the Cape Breton Lynx and recorded 37 points in the 2022-2023 season. Morrison is part of a large family and grows up with eight siblings. Besides hockey, she likes to play rugby and go hiking. Morrison also uses her hockey IQ to help with hockey camps with younger athletes. A fun fact about Sam is that she likes to eat fish.

The first defender on our list is Ashley Kokavec from Parkland, Florida. She played in 61 games for Belle Tire (AAA) in the 2022-2023 season, collecting 91 points. Kokavec spends her summer playing tennis at her father’s tennis academy and playing sports. She also enjoys sushi, snowboarding and wakeboarding. Kokavec grew up with two brothers.

Sophia Johnson comes to us all the way from Palmer, Alaska. The defender last played for Gilmour Academy and was assistant captain for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In the summer, Johnson enjoys hiking, camping, and being outside as much as possible. She has an older brother and two younger sisters.

Ohio State University transfer Jamie Grinder joins the Black Bears after winning a National Championship with the Buckeyes. The 5’10” defenseman played 14 games over her two seasons in Ohio, recording one goal and one assist. Grinder has many summer hobbies, including surfing, hiking, spikeball and beach volleyball. Her favorite Netflix show is Ozark of A Dog’s Purpose and the app she uses the most is TikTok Grinder also has an older brother.

Now we have the assailant from Richland, Washington Mikayla Boarder . She attended Shawnigan Lake School for four years where she was the CSSHL U18 Female Prep Points Leader in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Boarder likes shows like Criminal Minds, other sports like soccer, and her favorite genre of music is country. In the off season, you can see Mikayla working out, hanging out with friends and going on vacation with her family.

Ann-Frederick Guay joins Maine after skating at Norwich University. The 2022-23 captain tallied 121 total points and was also NEHC Player of the Year and a First Team All-American. The graduate student from Quebec, Canada, enjoys playing golf when she’s not on the ice. Guay also has a brother and a sister.

The Black Bears’ solo goalkeeper pick is a red shirt transfer Julia Bachetti from St Cloud State University. The 5’8″ freshman from Tecumseh, Ontario, Canada was an honor roll student throughout high school (GPA 3.93). The goalkeeper spends the summer coaching youth goalkeeper clinics with Prospects Goaltending and is an avid off-season golfer. She plays field hockey since seventh grade.Some other things Bachetti enjoys besides hockey are the show Outer Banks and listening to country music.She is also one of three girls in her family.

Brian Holm is the next attacker to join Maine. The Moorhead, Minnesota native attended Moorhead High School and racked up 140 points in 129 games played over four seasons with 73 goals and 67 assists. Aside from the ice, Holm was a member of the National Honor Society and played football. During the summer, she works as a licensed nursing assistant at a local clinic, while also enjoying going to Herlake Cabin and hanging out with friends and family. Two of her relatives include her older brother who currently plays club hockey at West Point Military Academy and a younger sister who currently plays hockey at Moorhead High School. Another member of her family is her dog named Lucky, a black labrador mixed with a springer spaniel. The last fun fact about Holm is that her favorite Netflix show is Grey’s Anatomy.

The last defender in this signing class is junior transfer Adriana van de Leest from Bemidji State University. The 5’11” defenseman spent the past two seasons in the WCHA, skating in 66 games, scoring one goal and dishing out 10 assists. The Kelowna, British Columbia native was an honors student during her high school education and Dean’s List sophomore year in college. Leest keeps herself busy during the summer by camping, hiking, surfing, spending time with family and friends, playing in a women’s soccer league, and working at various hockey camps. The defender also has many different favorite things to do on the ice Her favorite Netflix show is Ozark, Drake is her favorite music artist, her favorite activity is wakesurfing in the summer, and her favorite on long road trips is playing cards.

Get lily joins Maine from East Ridge high school after recording 41 points in 26 games in the 2022-23 season. Hailing from Woodbury, Minnesota, she played a total of 95 games, scoring 64 goals, dishing out 82 assists, for a total of 146 points. The forward plays hockey and trains in the summer, but she also plays golf and pickleball. She is also a nanny and coaches youth sports. In her spare time, Fetch enjoys watching reality TV shows, especially Love Island. She also has two older sisters and one is a sophomore who plays hockey at Concordia College.

Eastern Ice Breakers (AAA) forward Hayley Ryan is the last of Maine’s sign class. The native of Conception Bay South, NL, Canada racked up many accomplishments in the NL Female U18 Major Female AAA Hockey League in 2023, including top forward, league MVP, and top point earner (41 points, 25 goals, 16 assists). Off the ice, Ryan spends her summers playing hockey. Other activities she enjoys are basketball, watching Grey’s Anatomy and Snapchat. Ryan is the middle child in her family with two older step-siblings and two younger siblings.

“We are very excited about the incoming class.” says head coach Molly Engstrom . “We have a range of players who we believe can make a big impact on this program. It has been a complete team effort to recruit this class. We are grateful for the players who have joined us and the support we have received to to go. and find them.”

