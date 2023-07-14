The exciting Ashes series gives the England cricket team the chance to inspire a new generation

Wherever the word England is mentioned, however far away, certain clichés will pop into the half-school teacher’s mind: bad food, London fog, bowler hats, dignified restraint, the Beatles, competent government (all obsolete). And cricket, even though most people barely know what it is.

English cricket itself was in danger of becoming obsolete. Since the First World War, England has been without a doubt the best team in the world for just five years in the mid-1950s. And even in the middle of summer, the game often struggles to get the oxygen of publicity. In even years there is normally a major football tournament, and there is always Wimbledon, which dominates the main BBC channels for two weeks and pushes cricket into the background.

But every once in a while the summer national game has a chance, and one of them is happening right now. As it did in 2005 when England thrillingly won a series against Australia after a long drought at the time when English cricket gave up mainstream TV and sent it to pay-to-view Sky, reducing viewership by about four-fifths fell.

And as it did in 2019 when England won the World Cup final at Lords, which was seen by all. But then Covid came and the world shut down.

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow meets a group of children at Headingley in Leeds for a coaching session Danny Lawson/PA

The next opportunity comes on Wednesday: a chance to inspire a new generation to enjoy a game now largely unknown to British children outside of posh schools and South Asian communities. At Old Trafford in Manchester, the England team has a chance to take the series to 2-2 with one more to play.

They have no room to maneuver. The ancient traditions that govern the Ashes, the competition for a quasi-funeral urn so fragile that not even the winning captain can touch it, dictates that the team in possession is deemed to have retained the trophy in the event of a draw. This is quite possible if it drizzles for five days in Manchester, where such weather is not unknown and indeed predicted.

But that would be a shame on every level. The three games so far have been excellent; shifted every session, a constant justification for a five-day match, always considered ridiculous by Americans and now out of fashion even in most cricketing countries.

Both teams could now easily have been 3-0 ahead or 3-0 behind. And the Third Test at Headingley in Leeds, which ended last Sunday, was the best Test match I’ve ever seen (and my memory is bursting with tears when England collapsed at Old Trafford in 1961).

The actual finish wasn’t as nail-biting as, say, the 1902 Ashes Test, when a spectator became so overwrought that he gnawed through the wooden handle of his umbrella (no, I don’t remember that one). But for non-stop eyes-can’t-take-off, Headingley 2023 was unsurpassed. Even the best test matches usually offer opportunities to doze off; this one was relentless.

The series kicked off last month as England unleashed their unorthodox strategy of Bazball daredevil attack which fooled their non-Australian opponents last year. More daring, always more daring! as the French revolutionary Danton put it.

Meanwhile, the Australians were apostles of the perpetual cricket truths, which is a reversal of perceived national temperaments. It may be relevant that Bazball’s main proponents, England coach Brendon Baz McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, were both born in New Zealand.

But there is a sense that Bazball is starting to pull back. As a tactic it can be a formidable weapon; as a strategy, it’s ridiculous. The main difference between England’s narrow victory and the two previous defeats was the presence of Durham bowler Mark Wood, who consistently injected an overwhelming pace of over 90 mph and up to 96 into the attack.

Wood has missed many more tests than he has played in the eight years since his debut: his body was far more fragile than his abilities. And his ability to get through 10 days of cricket out of the 13 ahead cannot be taken for granted.

But for now, English cricket has that ever-fickle emotion: hope. Even before play begins at Old Trafford, there are two One Day Internationals to decide the increasingly high-profile Women’s Ashes. This is played as a hybrid, involving the game’s three main formats (long, short, and very short). And England, having lost its only Test match, have now leveled the series by winning three in a row in the truncated versions Australian traditionalists call hit and giggle.

Will this inspire a generation? That was supposed to happen after the 2012 London Olympics, before the nation’s precious youth were inspired to play video games while feasting on junk food? But cricket has had little competition this summer due to the eerie absence of football and a bleak Wimbledon with foul weather and a sudden, desperate shortage of famous and characterful players.

Robbie Book, the chairman of the Club Cricket Conference, thinks the upcoming summer break is a great opportunity for two new initiatives to revive the fading habit of children playing cricket: All Stars, for children under eight; and Dynamos, for children under 11 years old. Coaches used to do technique. This is about hitting the ball and having fun, he says. And lots of giggling, one trusts.

The English summer must also cooperate for this. After two weeks of old-fashioned English weather, this country is watching reports of extreme heat waves on the mainland with some bewilderment. In 2005, England had to avoid defeat in the final Test to win back the Ashes. Is it cowardly to pray for rain? asked a Guardian reader. A draw won’t be enough this time.

Is it cowardly to pray for warm sunshine when England is batting, and for damp air and overcast skies when they bowl to help swing the ball? That would help, thank you Lord.