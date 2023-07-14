High school football star charged as an adult in double shooting in Fort Lauderdale – NBC 6 South Florida





A rising high school football star is now being charged as an adult in connection with a Memorial Day double shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left two other teens hospitalized. The shooting took place on the night of May 29 at the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, not far from the Swimming Hall of Fame. According to an arrest report, 16-year-old Tarrell Greene was caught on camera photographing the other two teens in a parking lot near the beach. Surveillance video showed one of the victims approaching on a bicycle and getting close to Greene, and as he turned to walk away, Greene shot him, the report said.



Broward Sheriff’s Office Taylor Greene The second victim was riding his bicycle when he was hit on the chin by a bullet fired by Greene, the report said. Both victims, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. Greene was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and faces charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor. The teen appeared in court on Friday, where his lawyer said he spent nearly two months in jail while the case was investigated. The lawyer said Greene has no criminal record and expressed concern that the case could derail his football career. Greene had posted on social media in recent months that he has offers to play football at the University of Miami, Alabama and other schools. “He is a very prominent footballer and has offers from schools all over the country, judging all the top schools,” his lawyer said at Friday’s hearing. The judge ordered Greene to be held while he awaits trial. Greene was scheduled to play football at Plantation High School this fall, where his coaches were shocked to learn of the allegations. Darel Strong/Greenes defensive line coach “He’s a quiet kid, a protector and protective of his teammates,” defensive coach Darel Strong said. “He doesn’t say much. He’s a great boy, ‘yes ma’am, yes sir’, whatever you ask him he won’t talk back.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/high-school-football-star-charged-as-adult-in-memorial-day-double-shooting-in-fort-lauderdale/3071739/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos