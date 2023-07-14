Hoboken Recreation Division Announces New Youth Hockey Program; registration for fall recreation begins July 19





Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and Hobokens Division of Recreation announced today that the city will offer co-ed youth hockey this fall. The new instructional program provides third through eighth graders with the fundamentals of field hockey, including the rules of the game, hand control positions, flip, pass, run, and more. The 8-week program offers workouts on Thursdays from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM and on Sundays from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The season starts on September 7, 2023. Registration opens on Wednesday 19 July at 12:00 noon at: https://hoboken.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. I am pleased to announce that the city will now offer field hockey to Hoboken’s youth, which is yet another example of how we are modernizing and expanding our recreation department to meet the diverse needs of our community, Mayor Bhalla said. I hope residents take advantage of this opportunity as well as our other fall offerings. This fall, the city will continue to offer youth Jr. Redwing tackle football, flag football, volleyball, competitive travel encouragement, golf and recreational football. Tackle football is co-ed, and available for children ages 6 through 14. Practices are offered Monday through Friday from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Mama Johnson Field. Games begin in September and are held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Co-ed flag football is offered to residents between the ages of 7 and 14. Practices will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays and competitions will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays from October, with schedules varying and based on the level of competitors and teams. The coeducational volleyball program will begin the week of September 11, 2023 for fifth through eighth grade children. Training and competitions are held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Youth First Tee Golf begins September 10 and runs for seven weeks with 5 and 6 year olds playing on Sundays from 3pm to 4pm. 7- to 10-year-olds play from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. Recreational football for children from kindergarten through eighth grade will begin in September. The contestants are divided into teams based on their ascending rank. The training sessions are on Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. Competitions are held on Saturdays. The CDA Cheer Travel Competitive Program for children ages 5 to 18 is year-round and practices are three times a week. Practice schedules vary throughout the year. Travel competitions are held between January and April. Those interested in volunteering for the fall recreation football program can find more information and register online at https://hoboken.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Registration for all programs will open on Wednesday, July 19 at 12:00 PM https://hoboken.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Space is available on a first come, first served basis. All programs are free for those who qualify for a free and reduced lunch.

