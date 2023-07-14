How to Try Cricket Wireless for Free





For those who missed it, we’ve put together an entire guide on how to try other wireless carriers for free. Companies like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T (via Cricket) have made it really easy to try a different network for free and then switch if you find a better experience. Unfortunately, at the time we posted that guide, Cricket Wireless was only offering its free trial service to iPhone users. That has changed since this week. The time has come for Android users to test AT&T’s network through Cricket. If you’re interested, the process is a bit strange compared to the other free trials, but it’s still free. Cricket gets Android users to grab a tryCricket app, follow a few steps, then request a physical SIM card that will be sent to give you access to their network. The other carriers (Verizon and T-Mobile) do this via eSIM and it takes minutes to get started. Not sure why Cricket can’t do the same, but here we are. For the free trial, you must have an Android phone with Android 12 or higher. Once activated, you have 14 days of free service and 3 GB of data to use on the Cricket (AT&T) network. Unlimited talk and text is included. If you’re interested, grab that link below and get started in the app. Google Play link: try Cricket from Cricket Wireless // Cricket

