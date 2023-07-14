Northwestern baseball coach Jim Foster fired days after football hazing scandalExBulletin







Sean Rayford/AP

Sean Rayford/AP Northwestern University fired head baseball coach Jim Foster Thursday, days after the university let go head football coach Pat Fitzgerald during an investigation into hazing allegations. Foster is “relieved of his duties effective immediately,” athletic director Derrick Gragg said in a announcement posted on the university’s athletics page. Gragg gave no details about Foster’s termination, saying “many factors were considered” before the decision was made. “Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students with a place where they can develop in the classroom, in the community and in competition at the absolute highest level, building a culture for our employees to thrive in,” Gragg said. “As athletics director, I take responsibility for our head coaching and we will share our next steps as they unfold,” he added. Assistant coach Brian Andersona former MLB player who won a World Series ring with the Chicago White Sox in 2005 will take over as interim coach. While it’s unclear what led to Foster’s termination as head coach, both The Chicago Tribune And 670 The score reported that Foster allegedly led a toxic culture within the baseball program as his alleged bullying and verbally abusive behavior led to a staff investigation by the university. 670 The score reported that Foster also reportedly made racist statements and discouraged players from reporting their injuries. When asked about this claim by the Chicago radio station, he denied all the allegations, calling them “ridiculous”. Both current and former players and alumni spoke The stand that they notified college officials of Foster’s conduct before the start of the 2023 season. The university’s investigation found “sufficient evidence” that Foster engaged in bullying and abusive behavior. The stand reported. A spokesperson for the Northwestern Athletics declined NPR’s request for comment regarding the investigation and Foster’s termination. Foster was hired by the University in June 2022, going 24-27 last season. Before his tenure at Northwestern, Foster was the head coach at west pointwhere he led the Black Knights four consecutive national titles and appearances in NCAA playoff tournaments. News of Foster’s firing comes days after the university parted ways with its longtime football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, following an investigation into hazing allegations. The university announced it had previously suspended Fitzgerald without pay for two weeks after reviewing the investigation management summary. While the university said there was not “sufficient” evidence that coaches knew about Fitzgerald’s misconduct, university president Michael Schill said Fitzgerald “should Knew.” “Northwestern University is an extraordinary university with an exceptional athletic program. I am committed to ensuring that the misconduct that occurred in our football program never occurs again anywhere in our university community,” Schill said in a statement. letter to the municipality. Northwestern has yet to name Fitzgerald’s replacement. NPR’s Dustin Jones contributed to this report.

