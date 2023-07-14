Sports
Tribeca Burger | A local kid up to new tricks: Cricket’s Candy Creations
A local kid up to new tricks: Cricket’s Candy Creations
It took me far too long to catch up with Tribecan Cricket Azima, whose pandemic-born experience play space, Cricket’s Candy Creationsis now installed on a long-term basis at 200 Hudson, just north of Vestry.
This is her first physical, but certainly not the first time teaching children the joy of cooking: for many years (since 1999) she had The creative kitchenwho taught kids how to cook with whole foods in classes at Whole Foods and Manhattan Youth and at dozens of Kids Food Festivals she founded and hosted across the country, sometimes in partnership with the James Beard Foundation.
“I was a whole grain and fruit and vegetable pusher, all about balanced eating,” Cricket said when we met in her space candy extravaganza. “But during the pandemic, it wasn’t easy to get families online after school for a brown rice salad cooking class. And I didn’t blame them.”
So she decided to do everything she could to have fun. Her recipes include edible slime and candy sushi and lickable finger paint.
“The kids just needed a little fun. It was the fun things that made Zoom worthwhile.”
Cricket, who lives on Worth with her teenage son, said she has two speeds: on and off. So when she started thinking about this plan in May 2021, she took her pop-up experience to a new level. The place has been cheated on all things candy – it’s really a Willy Wonka situation. There’s a “chocolate room” where kids make chocolate tacos, for example; a pinata passage where Cricket designed a mechanism that allows candy to fall from the ceiling; a movie theater with a candy kaleidoscope video opening the show. She’s found dozens of ways to decorate with a touch of candy – the globe lights are wrapped in cellophane like hard candy; the ropes between spaces are strung with Froot Loops; even the cupboards are covered in candy wallpaper.
It is an experience space that can be booked per hour with tickets; there are classes and corporate events, and a candy store with candy-making kids to go. Of course there is candy camp. And it was all featured on the Today Show in March.
Cricket hasn’t forgotten her roots: she loved nothing more than working with children on healthy eating. “I miss changing lives.” But in the meantime, there are some not-so-serious benefits to the sugar trade.
Birthday parties are phenomenal – I don’t know if it could get any more fun. Seeing how much joy this brings to children makes it all worth it.
Cricket’s Candy Creations
200 Hudson| sacristy & canal
[email protected]
Monday & Tuesday closed
|
