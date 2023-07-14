Salisbury’s Clayton Trivett talks about 2023 football season

Welcome back to high school. Let’s see, Clayton Trivett head football coach, Salisbury High School, er, coach, this team is always good and we expect another good season this year. Uh, a lot of starters back from last year’s team, uh including some, you know, high, high level players. Uh, Juce Walker, for example, Mike Jeter quarterback, uh in general, how was the offseason last year? We, we, we had a great low season. Um The kids kind of got a sour taste in their mouth how last year our season ended. Um And so, I mean, we have a great group of returning players. I mean, they’ve worked hard this season and they have high expectations for themselves this season. Okay. Uh, so I guess let’s start with, uh Mike quarterback, um about 1500 yards, rushing past 800, 27 total touchdowns last year offers some military schools in NC Central. Um, can give me an elevator pitch on Mike Jeter. Uh, what he brings to the table here. Um Mike is just a special kid. I mean he, he’s got about a three A GPA, I mean he plays three sports and I mean he’s always, he’s always here working and I mean he’s a great leader. I mean, he plays, uh, free security force and quarterback, uh, kicked back until we realized, hey, this kid needs a break. Um, so, I mean, he’s just all over the field and just a great young man. Uh, the other guy, the other big name is, uh Deuce Walker. Um her brother from Jalen Walker in Georgia. Uh, he’s more of a receiver, defensive back type. Um Sure, you know, he’s got all, all, you know, pretty much all the offerings you could want. Uh But what was he, what does he bring to the table? Uh What stands out about him from your perspective? This is another. He, I mean, great young man, very special player, both sides of the ball receiver DB I mean, last year he played uh corner, he had, he gave up zero touchdowns, which is a pretty good thing. Um, expect him to have a really big year this year. Um Last year he was limited in his receptions because you know we had Jami Wells running back and he took a look in the yard and so we’re looking for a really big year this year you said, uh Jammi, uh probably your principal, probably your senior grad, that’s going to have the biggest impact. Uh, over 2000 rush yards last year. What’s the plan in the backfield this year? Is anyone taking, uh, uh, the range there? Jamal’s rule will be our back. I mean, he’s coming, he was a sophomore last year. He stepped in several times last year when Jamika was injured and had to rush for over 200 yards in both matches. Um, so he, he, he’s a special talent. It’s nice to go from a 2,000 yard rusher to a guy I can get 200 yards in the game too. It’s a nice problem to have. Okay, someone else who is skilled we should mention before entering the queue. Uh, we have Hank Webb who is our second leading receiver last year. Uh, he’s our reserve quarterback, he’s also our kicker and punter. Uh, he, he’s a special player. Uh, so we’re looking for big things from him. Okay. Me, I like the guys who can do a little bit of everything, kicking, punting, backup quarterback receiver. That’s nice. That’s what, that’s probably what makes high school football so much fun, that you get those guys who can just do anything, especially two-way. You know, we’ve got a bunch of kids that have to go both ways and all that stuff. So it gets interesting. So I’m on the offensive line, uh, three starters back, um, including all, all of the conference left tackles, uh, give me a little bit of a picture of that group. Uh Joshua Burns, you know, left tackle. He, he was an all conference player, a little bit below average, but he scored at 86% last season. I mean, he’s always in the right position. I mean, he’s not, like I said, not that big, he’s not really going to drive a lot of people off the ball, but he’s always where he needs to be and always has the right techniques. Um The other two we got back are Anthony Young. Uh He’s coming off a shoulder injury, but I mean he’s a great kid, works hard and, and he is, he’s versatile. So if we need him to play center, he can, he can play any of those guards. Um Antonio Young comes back, Anthony’s brother Anthony, he’s a good tackle. Uh He, he wasn’t there as a starter last year and kind of worked his way there and started all season, had a great season. So I think these three are really going to help us. How’s the competition in those other two spots there? Uh We have, uh one of our guards will probably be Berfield who played on JV last year and he came forward and we had an injury in the playoffs and he played all three of our playoff games, did a great job. Uh So he’s going to help us there a lot and then the other guard position is kind of up in the air but the main guy right now is Isaiah Blackwell who’s going to be a sophomore uh played on the JV team last year and has great work done for us. OK. Eh, on the defensive side of the ball, uh, on the line, we have a 12, 12 side coming back into a pretty good nose guard, uh, kind of the same paint job of that defensive line there. Uh, well, you have Deshaun Brown playing a weak side DN and I mean he’s just a special player. Um, and he, he’s 632 30. I mean, he just got off the ball. Um, he’s also a, we’re going to use some tight end and he’s just, he’s just a really good athlete and, and I’m glad he’s on our team. Um, and then we came, uh, and Robinson coming back playing our nose guard and he, he, he, he’s a big boy and two guys have to block him if they can. I mean he, he’s got a great, great start and then he’s a load. Um, and then we look on the other side of the ending, we look at Jay who, who came in last year, never really played the ending. I was a receiver a safety type and we moved him there and he was about 100 and 70 and doing a great job and he said well hey this is my position now so now he’s about 2 20 Uh so he , so he has gained weight and he is going to help us a lot. And then, uh, then the three technique for us, we’ve got some kids that we’re going to work through there. Jelani. Uh Z is one that could be. Um, Marion Pruitt. So there are some guys out there spinning around and seeing who can pull it off. What about those, er, 2nd and 3rd levels of defense? Uh, the linebackers, we have two returning starters back. Um Jalen Graham Taylor, who was the all Commerce player for us last year. He, he’s doing a great job. Uh, we’ve got DJ Adams who was actually playing back and forth outside the line, but we’re going to move him in this year and, and those two guys, I mean, they’re going to do a great job for us. Uh, the next level, our outside linebacker gadfly ahead of us is, um, Kenyon Hairston. Uh, he, he played a little bit of free safety for us last year and broke his collarbone in week three, but he, he, he’s really gotten into the weight room and got a little bit fatter and expect big things from him as well. Um, then our weak safety was for Brown who, who played there last year, did a great job. He’s got an offer from Livingstone and, uh, he’s a really great kid, uh, he’s doing a lot of good things for us. Um, our two corners we have to turn through and see, see what we got there. I mean, Dece Walker is going to be one of them. I mean, of course we know what Deuce can do. Um, our other corners are probably going to be Benny. Benny Howard. He’s a great kid coming out of J VA, a little undersized, but he’s a tough kid. I mean he’s going to put his head in and he’s going to be physical. So, and then our free security becomes Mike Jeter. I mean, with so much coming back, I mean what would you say the main strength of the team is in terms of group positional alone? Is there, is there? I know there are many different talents out there, but is there one group in general that really stands out? Uh, probably our secondary? OK. Yeah, our, our secondary is pretty special. I mean they all play last year and they all come back. I mean, some, some of them are our three-year starters and Mike and du are four-year starters. So that’s a very special group there. Uh What about special teams? I know we talked about, uh, um, the one, the only guy doing the punting and kicking, but how do you deal with that? Uh, Hank does a great job, uh, kicking and putting, I mean Hank Hank should have been all spunner last year, but the other coaches said we weren’t kicking enough. So, so he didn’t get his nomination there. But the average guy, yeah, I know, but he’s doing great there. I mean, you know, you know, we have the skill that kids get, they can go out there and run for cover and all that stuff. We need to work on a field goal this year and make things right because that was a weakness for us last year. OK. So we, we need to fix that. I’m sure Hank would rather score touchdowns as a receiver than punt. So yes. Oh yes, sure. Send me through your staff. Those guys are over there with you who, uh, you know, make your job a little bit easier over there. A coach, uh, we hired Darius Robinson this year, uh, as OC, uh, he coached at Salsbury in 2008 to 2010. I think it was, uh, so he, he knows the kids, he’s coached here before . I mean, he, he, he’s going to do a great job for us. He was a quarterback coach at West Charlotte last year and he came this summer and really picked it up and did a great job for us. Um, we’ve got, uh, Garrison Jones who is a freshman year coach in Noel last year and has really, really grown as a coach and he’s going to do a great job for us as well. Uh, we’ve got, uh, Benny Raindrop. He will be our running coach. He’s new to the staff this year and he’s going to do a good job for us. Um, currently looking for a, uh, wide receiver coach. I think we have one that we’re going to hire, but we’re going through that process. Uh, we have coach, uh, Wesley Jackson who is our DC and he’s been in Salisbury, I think, 10 years now, maybe 8 to 10 years. Coach DL and now he’s going to call our defense and the kids are really listening to him. He’s doing a great job. Um, Tay Little is going to be our secondary coach, uh, just graduated from college. Uh, I coached him when I was at Trinity and we kept in touch, kept in touch and, and he, he’s going to be a great, great addition to our staff. Uh, we have Ron Watts helping us with DL and an outside linebacker wherever we need him. Uh, and then we have Matthew Ho Grave who will coach DL for us. And I think he’s a great dad. I am excited about him. Okay. And such great staff. And then we have a lot of players coming back from 11 to team and then we didn’t beat the JB team, I think, you know, last here, what’s the expectation for this team, our, our expectations are really high. I mean, I mean, the kids, the kids did it to themselves. Uh they they they they don’t like how last season ended and so they set the bar high they set the bar high this year and so we have we have to stay sane and I mean you know the bidirectional west is pretty much loaded, a lot of good teams in the bidirectional west. So if we stay healthy and get things done, I think we’re going to have a great season. Yeah, I think in general it just goes in two directions, for some reason, it’s always stacked like that on both sides. It is, I mean, yes. Yes it is, it’s always a nice classification. So you guys will definitely be part of that mix this year. I think. So if, when you get there, you definitely deserve it, that’s for sure, that’s for sure. Well, uh, coach, I appreciate you coming and, uh, good luck this season. Okay. Thank you.