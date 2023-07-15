Evander Kane leaves the Hockey Diversity Alliance





Evander Kane announced Friday that he is stepping down from the Hockey Diversity Alliance, three years after co-founding the advocacy group. (Getty Images) Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has announced that he is stepping down from the Hockey Diversity Alliance, a group he co-founded with former NHL player Akim Aliu in 2020 with the goal of combating and eradicating racism in hockey. “After careful consideration, I will be relinquishing the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA),” Kane wrote in his statement. “Three years ago, the Hockey Diversity Alliance was formed with co-founders with the primary goal of ridding the game we all love of racism and inspiring a new diverse generation of players and fans.” In the early days, the impact and role of the HDA was significant, Kane continued. Unfortunately, my biggest concerns about our organization have come true and the HDA is now run and influenced by members with individual agendas. There has also been a combative approach with other organizations and groups pursuing similar goals. This is a method I do not support. The group responded to Kane’s announcement on Friday night, challenging some of the co-founder’s motivations for separating from the HDA and stating that Kane had not been involved with the organization since early 2021. “Evander Kane has not been involved with the HDA for more than two years,” the statement said. “When he filed for bankruptcy in January 2021, he was automatically disqualified from serving as a director of the HDA under the provisions of the Canadian Non-Profit Organizations Act, which statute governs the HDA. Since then, he has not attended any meetings, nor contributed to the strategic or programmatic vision of the organization. “We are surprised by today’s statement and the unwarranted reference to personal agendas, but we wish Evander well and thank him for his role in starting our organization.” The HDA was founded in June 2020 and initially received widespread support from the greater hockey community, with NHL players Wayne Simmonds, Matt Dumba, Trevor Daley, Chris Stewart, and Joel Ward serving on its executive committee. After the HDA proposed a number of goals and objectives for the NHL that went unfulfilled, the HDA cut ties with the league in October 2020, accusing the league of embracing performative actions rather than tangible, anti-racist efforts. Aliu and the HDA formed the Grassroots original hockey league, which provides free programming, Ice Age and equipment to hundreds of children from underrepresented communities in the Greater Toronto Area, with the goal of scaling up the program next fall. In February, the HDA announced a partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation with the goal of increasing participation in hockey under racialized youth. After the NHL announced the introduction of its Player Inclusion Coalition, chaired by former NHL players Anson Carter and PK Subban, the HDA released a scathing statement on July 5 denouncing the initiative. In the statementthe HDA said it was annoying for the league to start this initiative after giving up special jerseys, namely Pride jerseys for the 2023-24 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/evander-kane-stepping-away-from-hockey-diversity-alliance-221740465.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos