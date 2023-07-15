Arab games: Karate and table tennis gold increase Saudi “yield”.

The “marginalization of the coaches” continues to haunt the talented star Hussein Al-Maghawi and constitutes a real nightmare in his football career, which one day led him to the ranks of the first Saudi national team.

Croatian Slaven Bilic, coach of Al-Fateh, excluded the Al-Maqhawi player from his bills the following season, after ordering him to stay in Al-Ahsa governorate. It is not found in the current camp in Austria.

Al-Muqahwi has always complained that the coaches are ignoring his potential despite enjoying all the specs that allow him to get a starting position as he always starts his games from the bench which raises big question marks for a large part of the competition. supporters of the Saudi League.

Although his contract with the club had one more year left, he was not included in the mission that left for the outside camp, which listed the names of injured players who will continue the treatment and rehabilitation programs there, such as Salem Al-Najdi, who underwent surgery days before the camp, and it also included the names of foreign players with recommendations to forego their services. was led by Saad Al-Afaleq as a new government headed by Mansour Al-Afaleq will be recommended. It is likely that the new government will sign an endorsement deal with Al-Muqahwi, to give him the freedom to move to any club without referring to Al-Fateh Club.

Bilic excluded Al-Maqhawi from the Austrian camp, “Al-Fateh Club”

Al-Maqhawi is regarded as one of the most important names in the Al-Fateh team and he has contributed to achieving the best performances for the team. Notably, he won the 2012 league title and the 2013 Super Cup, putting him at the forefront of those who left the club in 2014 for Al-Ahly Club, representing the team for about 9 seasons and winning the Saudi national teams several times before ending his career with bitter relegation to the First Division.

At that time, Al-Muqahwi attacked Al-Ahly’s club management after the team was relegated to the first division for the first time in its history, after the team finished 15th in the Saudi Professional League standings.

He criticized the club’s management, saying it did not understand football; That is why it failed, and it failed at everything, and it is better for it to leave this great entity and make way for a new government that has understanding in this area.

Al-Maqhawi concluded: We talked a lot, but nobody listened to us. This is the state of affairs in football. I was hoping to present and give everything to make this great audience happy, but thank you to Al-Ahly fans.

Al-Maqhawi may return to his former club Al-Adalah, which was the beginning of his start in football, but this will also require the approval of the coaching staff to return to the team, which is aiming to quickly return to the professional league.

Hussein Al-Muqahwi started his football career in the neighborhood stadiums in Al-Ahsa until he joined the youth team of Al-Adala Club in 1422 AH, then he reached the youth level.

Many offers reached him in his first season in the first division. Particularly from Al-Raed and Najran clubs, but Al-Adalah Club was not keen on these offers, before Al-Fateh Club made a huge bid in 2010 to officially win its services.

Returning to Al-Fateh, the players Fahd Al-Harbi and Abdullah Al-Youssef returned after the end of their loan to Al-Adalah and Al-Batin in the last season, as the coaching staff will determine whether they can stay in Al . -Fateh or abandon them for another season, either by loaning or selling contracts.

In the presence of the team in the outside camp, the coaching staff continues discussions with the administration about the foreign names that are on offer and could be contracted with in the coming period, as the coach will discuss the options and decide on the names based on technical needs. on which he will stand during the camp.

And the sources indicated that the current focus will be on strengthening the defense and midfield lines, and the new options will include a well-known name from a European league to take advantage of the exceptional support the Professional League provides for each club to to strengthen the ranks with one of the names that ranks among the top 150 players in the world. With the aim of increasing the strength and competitiveness of the competition.

In Austria, coach Bilic imposed morning and evening workouts that focused on the fitness and technical aspects and the tactical approach the coach would take with the team.

The team is scheduled to play 4 friendlies during the current camp, but these teams have not yet been determined.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of the Ministry of Sports announced that the list of candidate Mansour Al-Afaleq is the only candidate for the leadership of the club without any competing list, confirming what Asharq Al-Awsat stated earlier regarding to the agreement of the gold members in the name of one candidate, to avoid disagreements. Al-Afaleq will be officially recommended on July 23, taking on the presidency of the club he supported for many years, as he succeeded his late father Ibrahim Al-Afaleq, who led the club for nearly two decades.

Al-Fateh is characterized by the existence of a permanent agreement between his supporters on the fateful steps of the club, which is one of the reasons for the success of the policy and the completion of projects realized for the club on the in terms of infrastructure, presence among adults and competition as most clubs in Al-Ahsa Governorate in terms of continuity and performance.