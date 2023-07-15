MI New York (MINY) Vs San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) Major League Cricket 2023 Dream 11 Prediction: Prepare your Fantasy Cricket Team





MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Dream 11 Prediction: MLC 2023 Photo: AP MI New York will take on the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket 2023 on July 15 at 2:00 AM IST. The game will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas. It is the second game of the tournament and the first game between the two teams. Kieron Pollard will lead the New York side while Aaron Finch will lead the San Francisco Unicorns. MI New York includes Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David and Skipper Pollard. San Francisco Unicorns boosts from star players like Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Finn Allen, Haris Rauf and skipper Aaron Finch. MI has a strong bowling lineup along with some big hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard, while San Francisco also seems to have all the bases to go into the game. In the opening game of the tournament, Texas Super Kings defeated LA Knight Riders by a huge 69-run margin. Mohammad Mohsin took 4 wickets in 3 overs with an economy of just 2.67 and David Miller was named Player of the Match for his 61 runs from 42 balls. Mine Dream 11 Prediction for MINY vs SFU Nicholas Pooran, Matthew Wade, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Marcus Stoinis(c), Rashid Khan(vc), Trent Boult, Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada Full roster MINY vs SFU: MLC 2023 Unicorns from San Francisco Qais Ahmad, Finn Allen, Corey Anderson, Amila Aponso, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Brody Couch, Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Shadab Khan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Carmi Le Roux, Lungi Ngidi, Smit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Tajinder Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David White M.I. New York Ehsan Adil, Hammad Azam, Jason Behrendorff, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Saideep Ganesh, Shayan Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Sarbjeet Ladda, Monank Patel, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor David Wiese

