Sacred Heart University Releases 2023-24 Men’s Hockey Schedule





FAIRFIELD The Sacred Heart University ice hockey team has released its 2023-24 schedule. The Pioneers play 34 games, including 26 conference games.

The Pioneers, who are part of the Atlantic Hockey Association, open at home with two games against ECAC opponent Colgate on October 13-14. They begin conference play on the road against RIT.

Other non-conference opponents Sacred Heart will play include the independent Long Island University on Nov. 5, the ECACs Princeton on Dec. 8-9, and Hockey Easts New Hampshire on Dec. 30. Sacred Heart will play its final non-conference games at CT Ice, Connecticut’s annual hockey tournament featuring the state’s four Division I programs: Sacred Heart, Yale, UConn and Quinnipiac. The Pioneers face the Huskies on January 26 and Quinnipiac or Yale on January 27.

UConn will host CT Ice at the XL Center in downtown Hartford. Sacred Heart plays Robert Morris twice on Thanksgiving in Western Pennsylvania, November 24-25. It closes the season at Bentley on February 24. The Atlantic Hockey postseason will be spread over four consecutive weekends in March, starting with the one-game first round featuring the sixth through eleventh series on March 2. The best-of-three quarterfinals and semifinals follow on March 8 and 10 and March 15-17, respectively. The two semifinal winners will meet on March 23 in the winner-takes-all Atlantic Hockey title game. The better seed in each matchup will host the entire tournament.



Sacred Heart Hockey 2023-24 Seasonal Schedule Oct 7 (Sat) 2pm vs Merrimack (Exh)

Oct 8 (Sun) 4pmvsUniv. from Ottawa (Exh)

Oct 13 (Fri) 7pm vs Colgate

Oct 14 (Sat) 7pmvsColgate

Oct 20 (Fri) 7:05 PM at RIT

Oct 21 (Sat) 5:05 PM at RIT

Oct 27 (Fri) 7pm vs Niagara

Oct 28 (Sat) 6pm vs Niagara

Oct 31 (Tue) 7pmvsArmy

Nov 5 (Sun)at LIU

Nov 10 (Fri) 7pm vs Canisius

Nov 11 (Sat) 7pmvsCanisius

Nov 24 (Fri) 6pm at Robert Morris

Nov 25 (Sat) 1pm at Robert Morris

December 1 (Fri) at American International

December 2 (Saturday) at American International

Dec 8 (Fri) 7pm vs Princeton

Dec 9 (Sat) 7pm Princeton

Dec 30 (Sat) 7pm vs New Hampshire

Jan 5 (Fri) 7pmvsMercyhurst

Jan 6 (Sat) 3pm vs Mercyhurst

Jan 9 (Tue) 7pmvsArmy

Jan 12 (Fri) 7pm Bentley

Jan 13 (Sat) 7pmvsBentley

Jan 16 (Tue) 7pm Army

Jan 19 (Fri) 7pm vs Holy Cross

Jan 20 (Sat) 7:00 p.m.Holy Cross

Jan 26 (Fri)CT Ice atUConn (XL Center)

Jan 27 (Sat) CT Ice vs Quinnipiac/Yale (XL Center)

February 2 (Friday) 7pm vs American International

February 3 (Saturday) 7pm vs American International

February 9 (Fri) 9:05 PM at the Air Force

February 10 (Saturday) 7:05 PM at the Air Force

February 16 (Fri) 7 p.m.Holy Cross

Feb 17 (Sat) 7:00 p.m.vsHoly Cross

February 24 (Saturday) at Bentley

