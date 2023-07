2023 Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad to become captain of Indian cricket team in T20 format

By India Today Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday, July 14, the Indian T20 squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, which will be held in Hangzhou, China. The team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain, a major milestone in his cricket career. The squad is made up of a mix of incredible emerging talents in Indian cricket, with notable additions being Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. Both players have put in impressive performances in the recent IPL 2023 season, making their selection a well-deserved recognition of their skills. Rinku Singh, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, demonstrated his hitting prowess by scoring 474 points from 14 games. Despite missing out on the West Indies squad, his consistent performance has earned him a spot in the Asian Games squad. Punjab Kings wicketkeeper batsman Jitesh Sharma also makes the squad after his commendable performance in the IPL. He scored 309 runs and his ability to finish matches earned him a call-up to the Indian side. The rest of the squad consists of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh as the second wicket-keeper. NEWS ðŸšè- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan , Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023 Regulars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya will not feature in the roster due to their commitments to the preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup. So the Asian Games offers these players a golden opportunity to make their mark and lay claim to regular inclusion in the national team. The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in T20 format. India Squad for Asian Games Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk) Standby Player List: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarshan.

