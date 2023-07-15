Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: Tennis: Can Novak Djokovic match Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles?





Will Novak Djokovic be able to match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon singles titles? He has dominated the turf of the All-England Club so far, but the road ahead is no easy feat. The Serbian will compete against number eight Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday. The other semi-final will be played between number one Carlos Alcaraz and number three Daniil Medvedev. It is not the first time that Djokovic has met Sinner. They clashed in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year when the 23-time Grand Slam winner thrashed the prodigy. He is already one of the best tennis players in the world. He is a former ski player and friends with legend Lindsey Vonn. Both Alcaraz and Medvedev are former US Open champions. Alcaraz won it last year at just 19 years old. He is chasing his second major title. In the women’s singles all eyes are on Ons Jabeur who stormed into the semi-finals by beating defending champion Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. She also avenged her defeat in the Wimbledon final last year. The Tunisian tennis sensation was the first African to reach the Wimbledon women’s final last year. Will she beat all odds and win the championship this year? On Friday, she will meet second seed Aryana Sabalenka in the semifinals. Sabalenka defeated Madison Keys in the quarterfinals. In another semifinal, the Ukrainian Elena Svitolina will meet the Czech Marketa Vondrousova. Vondrousova wants to be the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s championship. In men’s singles, British player Andry Murray exited the tournament after losing to Stefano Tsitsipas. Frequently Asked Questions:

Q1: Who will meet in the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic will face number eight Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday. The other semi-final will be played between number one Carlos Alcaraz and number three Daniil Medvedev. Q2: Which players will compete in the women’s semifinals at Wimbledon?

In the women’s singles all eyes are on Ons Jabeur who stormed into the semi-finals by beating defending champion Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. In another semifinal, the Ukrainian Elena Svitolina will meet the Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

