Powell River hockey player attends Dallas Stars camp

Former Powell River hockey product Keaton Mastrodonato participated in National Hockey League (NHL) Dallas Stars development camp earlier this month.

Mastrodonato played with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL) after graduating from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where he played for the Golden Griffins hockey team and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the best player in American collegiate hockey. Mastrodonato was in the Stars camp from June 30 to July 4.

“I flew to Dallas and attended the development camp with the prospects lined up, along with a few free agent invites,” said Mastrodonato. “I need to be around the NHL facilities and the people in management. I met a lot of people in Dallas that I wouldn’t have been able to meet in person, so it was great to tie up loose ends there.

“We did some fitness testing in Dallas to get a baseline for where we stand. I also got out on the ice and did a lot of different skill sessions, power skating and some scrimmages, so it was a really good experience all in all.

Mastrodonato said there were a few players in the camp who had been drafted in recent years, including players from this year’s draft class. He said there were some players who had played with him in Texas in the AHL, plus some who had played college and junior hockey last season.

“It’s been cool to build those relationships, to meet a lot of guys and have around them who will hopefully become future teammates,” said Mastrodonato.

He said it was incredible to be near the NHL facilities.

“They have anything and everything you can think of,” Mastrodonato said. “They really care about your development as a player and as a person. They do everything they can to help you succeed and I really enjoyed my time in Dallas.

“It’s an eye-opener to go there and experience what professional hockey is like at the highest level with all the different amenities and resources they offer you.”

In terms of his experiences on the ice, Mastrodonato said he felt he was a good fit.

“I felt like I had a good show and a really good camp down there,” he added. “In terms of hockey, it’s another chance to show myself at the highest level. All in all it was a great experience for me.”

Mastrodonato said in terms of landing a contract, he’s trying to figure out what the next hockey season looks like. He said he hopes to make a disclosure in the coming weeks.

As for his off-season, Mastrodonato is between Powell River and Victoria where he trains. He said he skates in Victoria and takes training prescribed by the Dallas Stars.

“I go between the two cities, skating and training,” said Mastrodonato. “I try to get back to Powell River most weekends and enjoy family time at the lake and ocean fishing.”

Mastrodonato said moving from college hockey to professional hockey is another transition for him. He said this summer he will try to find opportunities to reset and regroup, plus rehabilitate different parts of his body.

“Since the pro hockey season is a longer season than college, you need to scale up your training for the life of the season and do several things to avoid injury,” said Mastrodonato. “You want to peak at the right time. I am working towards a peak in September and October when the pro hockey season starts and going from there.”

In terms of the hockey season that just ended, the Texas Stars were in the playoffs, losing to the Milwaukee Admirals in game five of the division finals in the AHL postseason. It was a best of five series.

Mastrodonato said he had no playoff experience, but just being around playoff hockey and participating in the pregame skates was great for his development.

“It was a great experience,” he added. “I’m just looking forward to the next season.”