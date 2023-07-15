Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers Preview, Prediction, Head to Head & Live Streaming Details





Dabang Delhi and the Goa Challengers are getting ready to face off in the third match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. The highly anticipated match will take place on July 15 at Balewadi Stadium in Pune and marks the beginning of an intense rivalry. Known for their consistent performance and past successes, Dabang Delhi enters the match with a point to prove. After finishing second last season, they are determined to take it one step further and take the championship title this time. Led by the dynamic Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, a star attraction in the Delhi franchise, they boast a formidable line-up of players. On the other side of the table, the Goa Challengers, who debuted last season with an impressive semi-final, are eager to make an even bigger impact this time around. They have a well-balanced team, a mix of foreign signings and Indian stars. Players like Alvaro Robles and Suthasini Sawettabut, known for their prowess on the international circuit, will be key players for the Challengers. They now want to disrupt Dabang Delhi’s ambitions and make a strong statement in the tournament. Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers match details Match: Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers, Match 3 Date and time: July 15, 7:30 PM IST Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head Both teams last met in the previous season where Goa Challengers emerged victorious by a score of 8-7. Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers Squads Dabang Delhi: Sathiyan G, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Jon Persson (Sweden), Barbora Balazova (Slovakia) Goa challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Alvaro Robles (Spain) Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction With a strong line-up and hunger for success, Dabang Delhi enter the match as the favourites, relying on their experienced players and international expertise. However, the Goa Challengers, with their determination and a well-assembled team, will put up a fierce battle, aiming to cause a stir. Prediction: Dabang Delhi will win the match. Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers TV & live streaming details The match between Dabang Delhi and Goa Challengers on Saturday (July 15) will be broadcast on Sports 18 channels from 7:30 PM and streamed on Jio Cinema.



