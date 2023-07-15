Utah State Softball Announces the Signing of Ali Ashner





LOGAN, Utah– Utah State head softball coach Todd Judge announced the signing of Ali Ashner on Friday-afternoon. “We’re thrilled that Ali Ashner signed on to be Aggie,” said Judge. “Ali has been a National Player of the Year and National Champion at the junior college level, and has also played at the highest level in the Pac-12. Ali brings maturity, leadership and great character to our team. Her ability to hit to all fields for average and power is something she has always shown.” Ashner, a 5-foot-6 outfielder, joins the Aggies as a transfer from Arizona, where she spent her junior season after beginning her collegiate career at Phoenix College. With the Wildcats, she played in 19 games with six starts as a designated player. In 26 at bats, she averaged .269 with seven hits and three RBI’s. She also saw action in five games in left field. At Phoenix College, Ashner was named the 2022 NFCA/Schutt NJCAA DII Player of the Year after posting a .574 batting average with 109 hits, 21 home runs, and 79 RBIs. She led the Bears to a combined 96–7 record with back-to-back NJCAA DII Championships, and was named the 2021 Division II ACCAC Player of the Year as a freshman. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Ashner prepped for Hamilton High School where she led the Huskies to back-to-back Arizona Division 6A state championships in 2016 and 2017. She helped the team climb as high as No. 1 in MaxPreps National High School rankings. For more information about Utah State’s softball program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUSoftball, on Facebook at USUSoftball, and on Instagram at ususoftball. -USU-

