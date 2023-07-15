Sports
Incredible Atmosphere: Major League Cricket Kicks Off in USA | Cricket news
Fans in a purpose-built stadium in Texas were treated to the familiar sight of big sixes and non-stop action.
Major League Cricket began in Texas, and the most serious attempt yet to establish a domestic league in the United States provided all the ingredients for a modern Twenty20 competition.
Fans at the purpose-built cricket stadium on Thursday, just a 15-minute drive from the Dallas Fort Worth airport, were decked out in the yellow shirts of the victorious home team, the Texas Super Kings, and treated to the familiar sight of big sixes and nun – stop action.
The Super Kings won by 69 runs after making 181 for six and then bowling out the Los Angeles Knight Riders for 112.
Any concerns that cricket in the US might not be the real deal vanished as the action got underway and the crowd started cheering for the home team’s big hit.
The stadium formerly belonged to the now-defunct Texas Airhogs minor league baseball club, but since acquiring the venue, MLC has spent more than $20 million making it cricket-specific.
For viewers watching the TV broadcast, it would have been difficult to tell the difference between MLC and the other T20 tournaments that have sprung up around the world.
Such a grand event
With international players competing alongside domestic talent from the US national team, the level of play was clearly professional and the field and wicket looked brand new.
That was in stark contrast to many earlier short-lived attempts to break into the US market with one-off events in inappropriate venues, and was also light years away from much of the domestic cricket, which had been played on mats for many years.
What an electric atmosphere. The fans showed up in droves and we celebrated the greatest day in American cricket history #MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/I2IxXLfJ60
Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 14, 2023
Texas South African bowler Rusty Theron was surprised by the success of the opening game.
I’m actually a little emotional, to be honest. This is such a grand event. There was an incredible atmosphere and I want to thank everyone who came here, he said.
Super Kings batsman David Miller, who was named Player of the Match for his hard-hitting 61 off 42 balls, including four sixes, was also impressed.
It’s fantastic to see such a large turnout and the facilities were fantastic. I think there were a few guys who wondered a bit about what it would be like, but it shot the lights out here, said the South African, one of a number of players with a background in the world’s top Twenty20 competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL).
MLC has support from four IPL franchises, including the Mumbai Indians, whose New York team began play on Friday.
England lead-off hitter Jason Roy, Australian batsman Aaron Finch, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada and West Indian spinner Sunil Narine are among the foreign players drafted by the six teams.
Other games will be played in Morrisville, North Carolina for the playoffs and final return to Texas.
In addition to the involvement of IPL teams, Australia’s Cricket Victoria has a high-level partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns and Cricket New South Wales has a similar role with the Washington Freedom.
The league has aired deals with streaming service Willow TV, whose owners are also investors in MLC, as well as Viacom18 in India.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2023/7/14/unbelievable-atmosphere-major-league-cricket-takes-off-in-us
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Europe still waiting for the United States to officially approve the F-16 formation
- Honest Brook Music Festival set to open Saturday | Entertainment News
- Incredible Atmosphere: Major League Cricket Kicks Off in USA | Cricket news
- Similar to Google Search, usually a crossword crew
- The Hollywood strike will affect more than movies and TV
- Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Endorses Men’s Cropped Clothing Brand – 105.7 The Point
- 25% Off Google Pixel Phones: Save Now After Prime Day
- How to watch Justified: City Primeval in the UK
- How long will the SAG actors’ strike last? Syndicate ready for the long term.
- Utah State Softball Announces the Signing of Ali Ashner
- Google Makes Switching Between Personal and Work Profiles Easier
- Indonesia Southeast Asia | world news