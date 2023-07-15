Incredible Atmosphere: Major League Cricket Kicks Off in USA | Cricket news

Fans in a purpose-built stadium in Texas were treated to the familiar sight of big sixes and non-stop action.

Major League Cricket began in Texas, and the most serious attempt yet to establish a domestic league in the United States provided all the ingredients for a modern Twenty20 competition.

Fans at the purpose-built cricket stadium on Thursday, just a 15-minute drive from the Dallas Fort Worth airport, were decked out in the yellow shirts of the victorious home team, the Texas Super Kings, and treated to the familiar sight of big sixes and nun – stop action.

The Super Kings won by 69 runs after making 181 for six and then bowling out the Los Angeles Knight Riders for 112.

Any concerns that cricket in the US might not be the real deal vanished as the action got underway and the crowd started cheering for the home team’s big hit.

The stadium formerly belonged to the now-defunct Texas Airhogs minor league baseball club, but since acquiring the venue, MLC has spent more than $20 million making it cricket-specific.

For viewers watching the TV broadcast, it would have been difficult to tell the difference between MLC and the other T20 tournaments that have sprung up around the world.

Such a grand event

With international players competing alongside domestic talent from the US national team, the level of play was clearly professional and the field and wicket looked brand new.

That was in stark contrast to many earlier short-lived attempts to break into the US market with one-off events in inappropriate venues, and was also light years away from much of the domestic cricket, which had been played on mats for many years.

What an electric atmosphere. The fans showed up in droves and we celebrated the greatest day in American cricket history #MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/I2IxXLfJ60 Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 14, 2023

Texas South African bowler Rusty Theron was surprised by the success of the opening game.

I’m actually a little emotional, to be honest. This is such a grand event. There was an incredible atmosphere and I want to thank everyone who came here, he said.

Super Kings batsman David Miller, who was named Player of the Match for his hard-hitting 61 off 42 balls, including four sixes, was also impressed.

It’s fantastic to see such a large turnout and the facilities were fantastic. I think there were a few guys who wondered a bit about what it would be like, but it shot the lights out here, said the South African, one of a number of players with a background in the world’s top Twenty20 competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MLC has support from four IPL franchises, including the Mumbai Indians, whose New York team began play on Friday.

England lead-off hitter Jason Roy, Australian batsman Aaron Finch, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada and West Indian spinner Sunil Narine are among the foreign players drafted by the six teams.

Other games will be played in Morrisville, North Carolina for the playoffs and final return to Texas.

In addition to the involvement of IPL teams, Australia’s Cricket Victoria has a high-level partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns and Cricket New South Wales has a similar role with the Washington Freedom.

The league has aired deals with streaming service Willow TV, whose owners are also investors in MLC, as well as Viacom18 in India.