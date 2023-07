USA Field Hockey selects 7 local players to compete in the 2023 AAU Junior Olympic Games

Sentinel Staff

Seven local field hockey players have been selected to compete in the 2023 AAU Junior Olympic Games through USA Field Hockey. Among the 108 selections were Marissa Muza, Mary Olivetti and Liberty Olivetti of Mechanicsburg, Kendall Longenberger and Maura Simpson of Dillsburg, Piper Reibsane of Camp Hill and Madison Bell of Shermans Dale. The players were evaluated during the Junior Nexus Championship from July 6 to 11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Junior Olympics are scheduled for August 2-5 in Iowa City, Iowa. 3 local players help Pride take silver at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympic Games According to the announcement from USA Field Hockey, the event offers U-14 and U-16 athletes the opportunity to experience Olympic multi-sport competition while enjoying the camaraderie and inspiration of other elite athletes in other popular sports. People also read… Team USA requires select athletes to register by July 20 with an estimated cost of $295 plus room and board, travel and AAU expenses. Longenberger and Muza received invitations to the 2022 Junior Olympics and earned silver medals with team Pride. The Bubblers defeated Wyoming Area 1-0 in the Class A Final on Saturday to complete an undefeated season and capture the program’s first state title. Saturday’s state title forever left a mark on the Bubblers in Boiling Springs record books. But it is their shoelaces, covered with a rainbow of ribbons, that will bind them together forever. While the Bubbler defense brings its own fierce attitude, it’s the selflessness that Zoe Collins, Tess Naylor, Shae Bennett and Kylie Rife imbibed that helped Boiling Springs leave its lasting impression. Scenes from the Bubblers’ 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area in the PIAA Class A hockey title game and the celebration that followed. Community members gathered to cheer on the Boiling Springs hockey team, which was given a police escort to the PIAA Class A Championship… Eickhoff’s shot from a corner broke a scoreless tie with 3:02 left in regulation, propelling Boiling Springs to a 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area in the… The Bubblers clinch the state championship trophy after a 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area in the Class A Finals on Saturday. Join our Prep Sports newsletter Weekly straight to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cumberlink.com/sports/high-school/field_hockey/usa-field-hockey-selects-7-local-players-to-participate-in-2023-aau-junior-olympic-games/article_5460ae4a-228b-11ee-b2b0-533e3c3078ad.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos