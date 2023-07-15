Roundheads Claim Exciting Success | Express & star





Kidderminster Table Tennis In recent years there have been plenty of runaway leaders who have walked to the title, but in 2023 it all came crashing down. After beating their closest rivals Bewdley Institute in a thrilling 6-4 encounter at their home venue, Cookley faced a return trip to Bewdley for the final game of the season. The Roundheads needed to draw to win the league, while a 6-4 victory would hand the title to Bewdley. Both sides fielded strong teams, with both the Carroll brothers playing for Bewdley, as the visitors knocked out county player Hawley Ellicott alongside former Black Country defender Matt Squires, who has been in great form during his comeback season following his return to the area from Bristol. Cookley got off to a perfect start as Ellicott took revenge on his teammate George Carroll for the defeat he had suffered in the collision at Cookley. Squires then made it 2-0 with a win over Frank Carroll. Cookley looked set for victory, but disaster seemed to strike when their number three Rob Hatherly pulled a calf muscle early in his match against Simon Morgan. He was forced to withdraw and forfeit his remaining matches due to his injury. This put Bewdley back in the game and they pushed their opponents all the way before taking the doubles to tie the score at 5-5. However, it wasn’t enough and Cookley squeaked home to win the competition by the narrowest of margins: both teams had 16 wins and 67 points, but Cookley won one set over Bewdley 154 to 153. The consistent Squires also took credit for most First Division wins. In division two, the Cookley Mavericks had a strong season with Richard Painter posting an excellent 90 percent winning ratio. But they didn’t have enough points to beat eventual league winners Harvington A, for whom evergreen Eric Calver won 87 per cent of the 30 games he played. Bewdley Institute B supported the table and face relegation to the third tier. Both Robert Powell and Qian Zhang, who play for Bewdley Institute teams, each had 30 wins. In division three, Bewdley Institute F clinched the title by an 11-point margin. Steven Richardson won no less than 95 percent of his matches and was ably supported by David Horswell, Jonathan Cooper and Philip Smiglarski. Richardson narrowly lost to Ken Worton, of Stourbridge Institute B, for the most wins, 34 to 38. Harvington B came second, with the veteran Brian Page still a force at this level.

