Pepperdine publishes cross-country schedule for 2023





MALIBU, California After another strong cross country season in head coach Lauren Floris In its second season at the helm of the program, the Pepperdine men’s and women’s cross-country team are eager to get back on the track and today announced the Fall 2023 schedule. “This season features some of our perennial favorites with fast courses and competition and some new races, like the LMU’s South Bay Twilight Invitational,” said Floris. The 2023 schedule will be highlighted by the Waves Invitational gathering, which will be held in the picturesque Alumni Park. Last season, the women of the Waves took first place in the meet, while the men took second place respectively. In addition, Pepperdine will host the West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships for the first time since 2013 this year. “I am very pleased that we have not one home game, but two,” added Floris. “It was great to see our Pepperdine community come out to support our team last year at the Waves Invite and this season the WCC Championships will also be hosted at Alumni Park.” The full schedule is as follows: Friday, September 1: LMU South Bay Twilight (Los Angeles, California; Host: Loyola Marymount)

Saturday, September 9: Waves Invitational (Malibu, California; Host: Pepperdine)

Saturday, September 16: UC Riverside Invitational (Riverside, California; Host: UC Riverside)

Saturday, October 14: Bronco Invitational (Sunnyvale, California; Host: Santa Clara)

Saturday, October 28: WCC Championships (Malibu, California; Host: Pepperdine)

Friday, November 10: NCAA West Regional (Sacramento, California; Host: Sacramento State)

Saturday, November 18: NCAA Championships (Panorama Farms, Virginia; Host: Virginia) Pepperdine’s men are coming off a seventh-place finish at the 2022 WCC Championships, as well as three top-10 finishes from last season’s six races. The women of The Waves had their best result at the 2022 WCC Championships since 2014 with ninth place. The women also had three top-10 finishes from six races last season, including a first-place finish at the Waves Invitational on October 1, 2022. Pepperdine returns 25 runners from last year’s squad, including 14 from the men’s team and 11 from the women’s team. The Waves bring 13 newcomers to the team, with four on the men’s side and nine on the women’s side, respectively.

