India announces new captain for Asian Games men’s team





India has announced its men’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, which will be held from September 19 to October 8.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the captain of the Indian men’s squad for the upcoming Asian Games T20 competition. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are all part of a young group of players named after the league. As the ICC Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup kicks off in India on October 5, just two days before the conclusion of the Asian Games cricket tournament, BCCI has decided to field a second-tier men’s squad in Hangzhou. Of the T20I players touring the West Indies, six have been retained: Jaiswal, Tilak, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan. Rinku Singh, who demonstrated his power-hitting and finishing abilities in the Indian Premier League, earned a first call-up, while Jitesh Sharma returns to the T20I team after being left out of the touring party to the West Indies.

ICC U19 CWC: Future Stars Yashasvi Jaiswal Prabhsimran Singh is the other wicketkeeper option in the side. Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi also return to the T20I squad, as does all-rounder Shivam Dube, who last played for India in 2020. Shahbaz Ahmed and Shivam Mavi are also part of the team named for the competition. Reserve players include Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan and capped players Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda. Speaking on the most recent episode of The ICC review, Ricky Ponting was full of praise for both Jaiswal and Gaikwad after their impressive performances in the Indian Premier League. “(Yashasvi) Jaiswal’s IPL was something special. He almost just flipped a switch and turned into a superstar overnight,” said Ponting. “Everyone knew he was a talented youngster, but from what I saw in this year’s IPL, he’s got all kinds of talent.” “I’m registered and say I (Ruturaj) Gaikwads think the same (as Jaiswal). I think he could really become a very serious test match player or all-format player in the next few years.” Selection: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (week) Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

