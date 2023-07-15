LSU football disqualified from Dodd Trophy preseason watch list





LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is not on the Dodd Trophy waiting list for the 2023 preseason. That is a result of the Tigers’ shortcomings in the class. 21 FBS head coaches appear on the 2023 Dodd Trophy preseason watch, but Brian Kelly is not one of them. The list includes Nick Saban of Alabama, Sam Pittman of Arkansas, Dabo Swinney of Clemson, and Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame. Unfortunately, the LSU football head coach did not make it due to the academic shortcomings of his program during the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible for the 2023 Dodd Trophy, football programs must have an academic progression (APR) of 980 or higher. LSU football’s APR was 923 during the NCAA’s senior year of college. Even worse, the Tigers 2021-22 APR experienced a decrease of 10 points compared to the previous academic year. Indeed, Kelly needs to address LSU football’s academic downward spiral and take steps to reverse the trend. About the Dodd Trophy The Dodd Trophy is named after Bobby Dodd, Georgia Tech’s longtime football coach and athletic director. Dodd was known for his dedication to the personal lives of his student-athletes, including academic excellence. As such, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award recognizes the head coach who leads their team to success on and off the field. Peach Bowl, Inc. administers the Dodd Trophy, including award criteria, and is responsible for the preseason watchlist. The 2023 preseason watch list took into account expected success on the field, APR, graduation success rate (GSR), and charitable services to the community. In addition, head coaches are not eligible for Dodd Trophy until their 2nd year with a program. Thus, Kelly was ineligible for the 2022 Dodd Award as it was his first season with LSU football. Willie Fritz of Tulane won the 2022 Dodd Trophy. Why Dodd Trophy Consideration Matters to LSU Football A lot of LSU football may not care about the Dodd Trophy preseason watchlist, but they should. The terms of the award are a reminder that college football players are student-athletes, many of whom do not progress to the NFL. Coaches like Kelly need to lead programs that are successful in the classroom and enable players to earn degrees and successful careers outside of football. In addition, the Dodd Trophy criteria are very similar to the language built into the contracts for some head coaches and athletic directors. For example, Kelly receives a $50,000 bonus if LSU football achieves an APR of 970 or higher. Athletic Director Scott Woodward will receive a $75,000 bonus if LSU’s cumulative APR falls within the NCAA’s top 66.7%. Woodward will receive an additional $100,000 if LSU achieves an 88% GSR. The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted award among those who recognize the head coach of college football.

