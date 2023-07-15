Anaheim Ducks hockey team unveils 30th anniversary jersey for 2023-24 season





Newport Beach residents Henry and Susan Samueli, owners of the Anaheim Ducks hockey team since 2005, are no doubt thrilled at the official unveiling of the club’s 2023-24 third jersey for the team’s 30th anniversary season at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville. The Ducks’ second overall selection, Leo Carlsson, modeled the initial reveal of the jersey to Ducks fans at the team’s official NHL Draft Party at Honda Center’s Brewery X Biergarten using Proto, a proprietary hologram machine and platform that make holoportation a reality. The Protos holographic communications platform was used at Nashville’s NHL Draft to beam Leo Carlsson in real-time and life-sized volumetric 4K as if he were in the room for an interactive experience with fans to introduce the new jersey to Honda Center’s in Anaheim. According to press materials, the Ducks became the first professional sports team to use a live athlete beam for a draft event. As we enter our 30th anniversary season, it’s exciting to unveil a new jersey that our fans can be proud of, said Anaheim Ducks Vice President of Marketing Merit Tully. This jersey is a symbol of our journey over the past 30 years, our successful history and a nod to our origins. It was designed in-house in a collaborative effort from organizational departments to owner, and we’re excited to see our players wear it with pride next season. The new alternate jersey will debut in-game during Anaheim’s home opener on Sunday, October 15 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes at Honda Center. The Ducks will wear the 30th Anniversary Jersey on additional theme nights and select games throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, with games to be revealed at a later date. Fans of the original Mighty Ducks logo will love the new shirt. Anchored in plum and jade as an ode to the original road jersey from the 1993-94 season, the original Ducks color scheme returns. At the heart of the jersey is a decal featuring the original round Mighty Ducks shoulder patch featuring Wild Wing, an ode to Mighty retooled for the present and surrounded by the words Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim’s original jersey number and lettering style is used in the new anniversary jersey, symbolizing the cohesive look of the team’s 1993-94 jerseys, while the inside collar reads Mighty in the original wordmark font. The sleeves of the sweater have gray bands with debossed text, including ‘Mighty Ducks of Anaheim Est. 1993’ on the right arm and ‘Anaheim Ducks Est. 2006’ on the left.

