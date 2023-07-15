Local teachers participate in National Senior Games 2023 | News

JONESBORO While Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics, three Northeast Arkansas residents will be competing this week in the National Senior Games in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
The National Senior Games is an annual event where thousands of people over 50 compete for medals in more than 20 different sporting events.
Dr. Jianfeng Jay Xu, a research professor at Arkansas State University, Dr. Yanhua Jennifer Xie, an associate professor at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute and the New York Institute of Technology on A-State’s campus, and Tony Tsui, a Bay High School teacher, hope to take home the gold in table tennis.
Xu, Xie and Tsui left on Wednesday to participate in the competitions. Before leaving, they practiced a few laps at the Red Wolf Center on the A-State campus. In discussing their passion for the game, Xu stated that although he has been playing for years, his skills have started to improve more over the last decade.
I started playing ping pong in 2003, Xu recalls. My skills were poor, but I made some pretty big progress in that time. I even have a ping pong machine at home to help me practice.
Tsui, who started playing in 2016 and also uses a ping pong machine to practice, stated that Xie really helped motivate the group to improve.
We’ve even improved during COVID, Tsui said. Most of the time Jennifer was practicing and practicing she was just pushing us to improve. She was probably the last to join us and she has already passed us.
Xie, who is team captain, discussed her passion for the game and improvement citing her US Table Tennis rating.
Currently, I am 1372, Xie said. The average score for US Table Tennis is 1400-1500. I hope to achieve that by the end of this year.
Since the games bring many athletes from all over the country, Xie often jokes with friends about their status as participants in the games.
This is the first year I go to the [Senior] Olympic Games, because I was not old enough, Xie said. One of my friends joked that we were the only Olympians she knew.
As the three hope to take gold, Tsui stated that it’s about much more than winning, at least for them.
Everyone is competing, but I don’t see the hostile side of things, he said. It is also to keep us healthy. You see people in their 100s, or in their 80s and 90s still participating because they want to stay healthy enough to keep going.
A friendship is a friendship, said Tsui. Winning is not the most important thing for us. It would be nice to win, but we were friendly and it’s so much fun. What more can you ask?
The games started on July 7 and will end on Tuesday, July 18.