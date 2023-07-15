Women’s Swimming & Diving welcomes nine newcomers

NEW YORK Columbia’s women’s swimming and diving program and lead women’s swimming coach Diana Casey together with head dive coach Scott Dony announced the addition of 9 newcomers ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The class of 2027 comes from eight different states and consists of eight swimmers and one diver.

“Columbia Women’s Swimming and Diving is very excited about the arrival of the Class of 2027,” said Caskey. “They are a spirited group, with many different event strengths and a lot of personality! A good omen for an exciting 2023-24 season!”

Annabelle Als is a 5’8” freestyle and butterfly swimmer from Briarcliff, New York. Out of Briarcliff High School, she was a three-year varsity captain and a two-time section champion and school record holder in the 100 flies. Kung, an All-League and All-Section honoree, was also her school’s Salutatorian, was a National Merit Finalist, an AP Scholar and NYS Scholar Athlete, and a member of the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society.

Meredith Stewart is a 5’10” middle distance and distance freestyle swimmer from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, out of Hathaway Brown High School, she won the Captain’s Award after both her junior and senior season. Stewart also captained the DII OHSAA State Meet winning team and made the cut in all short freestyle events at NCSA Jr. She was also a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Emily Wang is a 5’7” backstroke and IM swimmer from Basking Ridge, New Jersey. From Ridge High School, she was a team captain and NJSIAA All-State Relay Swimmer, as well as a conference and county champion. Wang is also a New Jersey state record holder and a summer national finalist. Outside of the pool, she was a three-time Scholastic All-American and AP Scholar cum laude.

Ashley Wang is a 5’6” backstroke and butterfly swimmer, as well as an IM specialist, from Stafford, Virginia. After Colonial Forge High School, she competed in the 2023 Virginia High School League (VHSL) 6A State Championships where she advanced to the finals in both 100-back and 100-fly. Wang recently set personal bests in the 200IM and 100back at the Virginia Swimming LC Senior Championships.

Natalia Diaz is a 5’7” breaststroke and IM specialist from Clarksville, Maryland. She came from McDonogh School in Owings Mills and was an All-American and All-Conference swimmer for her team. Diaz is also a member of the Deans List, the Hispanic National Honor Society, and the African American National Honor Society.

Mia Avannino is a 5’3” distance freestyle swimmer, who also specializes in butterfly and backstroke, from Bellevue, Washington. She is a product of Bellevue High School and was the 2021 and 2022 Swim and Dive MVP Award winner, as well as her club team’s Bumblebee Award winner. Outside of the pool, Avansino was a 2021 AP Scholar with Honor and 2022 AP Scholar with Distinction, as well as a member of the Spanish National Honor Society.

Lorelai page is a 5’10” freestyle and backstroke swimmer from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey. A product of Mountain Lakes High School, she is the 100-back record holder and was the county champion in the same event in 2023. Page is also the record holder in the 15-18 500 SCY free and the 15-18 200 LCM back for her club team. She is also a two-time Scholastic All-American Athlete and a member of the National Honor Society.

Sophia Kloppenburg is a 5’7” sprint and middle distance freestyle swimmer from Mount Vernon, Indiana. She was a product of Mount Vernon High School and was the captain and MVP of her team. Kloppenburg is the program record holder in the 200 free relay and was a six-time IHSSA section champion and a ten-time IHSAA state finalist. She was also a soccer, cross-country, and tennis star at Mount Vernon High School.

Sophia Wells is 5’5” and the only diver in Columbia’s class of 2027. She is from Redwood City, California and a product of Woodside High School, she was a 2023 All-American, 2023 Academic All-American, Woodside High School 11- dive record holder, and two-time Woodside High School Diving MVP. Well achieved a top-10 finish at the 2023 state championships, which led to her being named the winner of the William Guttormsen Award. Outside the pool, Wells was the valedictorian of her class and an AP scholar with distinction.

