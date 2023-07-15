



(Reuters) Cameron Green says he is ready to bat in Australia’s top order to win back a place in the Ashes line-up ahead of their meeting with England at Old Trafford next week, having missed the Third Test due to a missed injury. Green was sidelined with a minor hamstring injury and in his absence replacement Mitchell Marsh shone with the bat, scoring a century in Australia’s first innings in their three-wicket loss at Headingley. Marsh’s form means he is expected to keep his place for the Fourth Test, which begins on Wednesday, with Green likely to challenge lead-off batsman David Warner, who struggled at Leeds, for a spot in the line-up. It might be a bit more difficult as an all-rounder if you have to bowl your 15 to 20 (overs) a game and then hit number 4 as well, Green said. I think as an all-rounder Shane Watson is probably the only (opener) that comes to mind to do that. Not sure how much he bowled. But I think everyone would like to bat anywhere to play test cricket. You always raise your hand for selection, but you have to wait and see what selectors think. Watson was the last all-rounder to open the batting for Australia, doing so 29 times during his 59 Test career, while Green, who averaged 15 overs in the first two Ashes Tests, has never topped No. 4 in the first class beaten cricket. Unlike many of his teammates, Green remained at Australia’s training base during the nine-day break between the Third and Fourth Tests. The 24-year-old declared himself fit for the decisive clash, with his side leading 2-1 with two tests remaining. It was nice to get away from it all, he said. The body is all right. (Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Michael Perry)

