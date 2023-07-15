Avery County football coach Ethan Farmer talks about 2023 football season

Welcome back to high school. Let’s see, uh Ethan Farmer, head football coach, Avery County High School, uh, coached by sophomore year for you as head coach there, uh, year five total. Lots of guys back from last year’s team. Uh, so, uh, interested in talking to you today about, uh, what 2023 has in store for you. Uh, actually, I mean, just, uh, actually a few key players come back, a few key players offensively, defensively. Um, you know, definitely just, uh, want to be able to go out and, uh, be able to perform this coming year, uh, I’m kind of looking forward to this year. Uh, last year was a good year for us. I mean, we kind of ended up with three and three in the conference, but overall we went in the right direction, I think in the, uh, this year coming up. Yeah, you know, some of those games last year were, you know, they were close games, I think the game and, uh, uh, you know, also so close that the record might be cheating a little bit, but know you, uh, you have a quarterback, uh, Will Stafford who, uh, kind of had an excellent season, both, you know, throwing the ball and running. Uh, he’s, he was a junior last year and came into senior year. Um, I think you’re just giving me, uh, from your perspective, uh, the head coach’s perspective. Uh, what, what makes him such an effective player and how excited you see him as a senior. Uh Just like I said just being able to be versatile uh you know being able to read the defense too uh coming to work every day uh also doing what he needs to do just uh that dude are where uh , it’s like when the lights come on, I mean he, he’s ready to rock and roll. Um So I’m kind of looking forward to this year ahead for him. Yeah right. Um, who are their boys on, uh, on this offense you’re looking forward to? I, I think we have a total of nine starts and four from the offensive line, uh, actually, uh, you know, uh a hard, uh, really and truthfully, uh rising senior played both ways last year, um, know je, played some tackle power last year, uh helped us a lot on the offensive line. Um, you know, sure. Uh, we got Grayson Holman back as well, uh be able to use him in the offensive line, also to put him on fullback, uh, just be able to use him as well. Um He’s got some good tools in his box and we can get those things rolling. Uh definitely also, you know, uh our guard game, uh, you know, John Henson, he’s back too, another key figure, uh big body, uh just being able to be more explosive for him this coming year. I kind of look forward to him, uh Kobe Townsend also knows the offensive lineman, uh, also plays Deon. Uh, you know, I was kind of looking forward to him last year. He had some kind of injury, uh, but he was able to keep going. Um, so sure, uh he’s healthy, he’s 100% now, so I’m definitely looking forward to having him back as well. And, um, I would also say that Logan Brown, um, Logan Brown is kind of, um, one of those guys who, you know, when a three-year-old comes along, this will be year three for him as a junior. Eh, especially with the excellent you on the defensive side of the ball. He can go on the offensive side of the ball. Eh, I’m kind of looking forward to that too. Uh, like I said, I’m looking forward to getting all these guys to step up to something a little different on offense this year. I mean, really just, you know, looking forward to it. Um, really just, you know, trying to be more effective, um, trying to be 50 50 50, trying to be balanced, uh, you know, definitely trying to win ball games for sure. And, uh, I definitely want to be able to run the football this year. Well, actually looking forward to that. Okay, in my defense, I think you’re a defensive man at heart. Uh, there he obviously played in college and stuff. Um, but what he kind of, uh, what do you expect off the ball? Same amount starts back? We’re going with nine starters, uh, who’s going to excel on that side. Pretty much. I mean, you know, it starts in the middle. Um, you know, well, it really starts at the front. Um, like I said, Grayson Holman, uh, definitely returning defensive lineman, uh, two-time defensive lineman of the year for us. I’m looking forward to him this year, I’m also looking forward to Kobe Townsend. Uh, I’m definitely looking forward to Big John, uh, John Henson, uh, being able to work, train and do different things. Eh, and also for a hard, uh, uh, right there with Mike, uh, you know, for him it’s just definitely able to lead the defense, uh, possibly get the calls right. Uh, being able to adapt, being a good leadership person. Uh, I’m also looking forward to Wayne Steins, linebacker, um, I’m looking forward to those guys coming up behind, I’m looking forward to, uh, Logan Brown, um, you know, be able to do what he does in the back. And also, you know, you got Will Stafford there too. And, uh, we also have some young guys that we brought in last year. Eh, and they’re really making huge progress. So is Oak Marlin. I look forward to him, uh, we raised him as a freshman. So, uh, I’m definitely looking forward to him getting up this year, uh, gone so far on our 707. Uh, he’s, he’s really on display, so I’m really excited about it. OK. Uh, tell me about, uh, your staff, those guys over there that helped you over there, coach, uh, you said the staff, uh, you know, oc sensible, uh, we kinda got, uh, Todd Coates, uh, Todd played at, uh, an Appalachia State University. Um, we have Coach Tommy Puckett. Uh, we played AM offensive line coach. Uh, we also have, uh, Benjamin Moon, uh, who played at, uh Mars Hill University. Um, we got Jesse, we played at Marshall University too. Uh, we have coach Wayne Holman, uh, in the end we definitely helped with our linebackers, our linebackers coach, great linebackers coach. Uh, we have Mark Aldige, uh, pretty much our equipment to help him with linebackers as well. Uh, I was missing something. Mm, we also have Luke Crow, uh, as our receiver coach and also as a DB coach. Um We’ve got uh Tracy Casper, uh she’s a special team guru, uh, I look forward to that. She has coached a number of special teams in Florida. I’m glad I have her. Um And also, we have Lane Holman. Um Lane also helps us with the JV defense line and also two helps us with varsity. And then you have Cody Carpenter, uh, played here at Avery County High School and, uh, he helps with the offensive line. Sounds like a good mix of, uh, guys who, you know, former players and then all people seem like a good idea of ​​the staff. Yes. Absolute. Absolute. What is it, uh, so what’s the kind of internal purpose for this team? What were the messages as you approached the season here? Um, I mean, actually, you know, workouts are going well right now. Um, you know, we got some different things rolling. Uh, we had like 70 sevens. Uh, we competed really well in that, uh, actually we just wanted to see, uh, where we are, uh, you know, necessarily with 707, it doesn’t count against you. Uh, it just helps you get better. Um, you know, I’m definitely looking forward to this coming year, um, kind of excited about it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to the first game, uh, you know, there’s a Jamboree coming up, so I’m definitely looking forward to it. I know the kids look forward to just putting it on. Um, and I also think, personally, I just think, you know, the kids are excited. I think they’re ready for the season, they’re ready for the season opener. So hopefully we can rock and roll. I think you will love Cherry Bow season there. Yes, we started Cherryville at home. Eh, I’m so looking forward to that. Uh, you know, it’s the first week back to school. So, I’m certainly looking forward to it and hopefully, you know, it will turn out to be a great game that we expect from the conference guy. So, uh Jerome, uh obviously finished second last year. Uh, they’re not a good program, you know, you’ve got other schools, you know, Madison Mitchell is a good heritage Owen Rosman program, you know, they had moments in the past, where do you kind of expect the competition? Um, I mean, it’s definitely a good conference. Um, you know, it’s, it’s definitely competitive. Um, you know, I kind of got used to it last year as a head coach. Um, but sure, uh, you never know. Um that’s it, that’s the main thing, you know, you have to be able to prepare your kids, uh, you know, expect to expect to win. I mean, that’s, that’s basically what it is. I mean, it’s a four-quarter game for a reason. Um You know, like I said, I’m sure, uh Chris Po that’s with John, uh you know, Travis, you know, uh with uh Mitchell. You know, we didn’t actually talk to the Owen coach too long either. So, like I said, I mean it’s this conference, like I said, anything can happen in this conference. Um And hopefully, as I said, we can compete continuously and hopefully try to shock some people this season. Coach. I appreciate you coming today and telling me about your team. Uh enjoy those last few minutes of sunshine out there in every province. It’s already dark here in Raleigh. Uh, again, I appreciate you coming and, uh, it should be an exciting season with, uh, actually 18 starters back. Yes sir. Thanks man. Okay. Greetings. Good, you too. Thank you.