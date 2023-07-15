The next wave arrives in Cheshire

CHESHIRE Last year at Cheshire High School, Alyssa Stevens and Alana Pulling shared coaching duties with the junior varsity and freshman hockey teams.

This fall, they will team up for a new role. The two friends are the program’s new co-head coaches.

I’m extremely excited, said Stevens, who graduated from CHS in 2017. It’s good to take our friendship to the next level and coach a great group of girls.

Alyssa is a lot of fun to work with, Pulling added. If this position were to become available, I would like to do it with her. Two heads are better than one.

Stevens and Pulling succeed Kya O’Donnell, who stepped down this spring. A 2015 Cheshire graduate, O’Donnell coached the Rams to a 30-9-2 record in two seasons.

Last fall, the Rams defeated Branford 2-1 to win the SCC Tournament for the first time since 2013. O’Donnell was also named SCC Coach of the Year.

It’s hard to get Kya to move on, Pulling said. We learned a lot from her.

Stevens and Pulling will both coach varsity and JV. Sharon Puhalla, a returning assistant, will lead the freshman team and teach hockey to the youth on Monday nights.

We’re excited to have Sharon back, Stevens said. Hockey is not as popular as the other sports, so it is good to develop the sport at a younger age.

Stevens grew up playing hockey in Cheshire. A three-year starting goaltender for the Rams, she set the program record for career shutouts (37).

Stevens was a two-time All-New England honoree and a three-time All-State Class L, All-SCCand team MVP selection. She was also a Record-Journal Field Hockey Player of the Year.

I’ve had four great years, Stevens reflected. I loved every second I was on the program. It’s good to be back in Cheshire and carry on the traditions.

In high school, Stevens remembers talking to her coach, Eileen Wildermann, about coaching. Before resigning in 2021, Wildermann amassed a record of 200-43-9-8 in 13 years.

She’s part of the reason I wanted to be a coach, Stevens said. We were in one of the camps and she told me: after this you have to coach (experience). I said I would. I fell in love with coaching hockey.

Stevens also thanks new CHS Athletic Director John Perosino for planting the seeds of her hockey career at Dodd Middle School.

Coach (Mike) Rahn needed hockey players, Stevens recalled. Mr. Perosino knew I had played ice hockey, so he suggested I try the sport.

As a freshman at CHS, Stevens earned a forward spot on the varsity team. When the goalkeeper position opened up the following year, she accepted a new role.

I rolled with the punches, Stevens said. (Coach Wildermann) said: We need a goalkeeper, and I said: okay. If she believed I could do it, then so could I.

Stevens quickly rewarded her coach’s trust. In her first season, Stevens recorded 11 shutouts and made a career-high 25 saves in a 3–2 win at Daniel Hand.

In the 2014 Class L semi-finals, Cheshire fell 1–0 short to eventual co-champions Glastonbury.

A year later, Stevens and the Rams met Glastonbury again in the semifinals. The teams were tied at 1–1 after regulation and three overtime periods. Stevens knocked out Glastonbury on penalty strokes to secure victory and end Glastonbury’s 37 match unbeaten run.

It was a great feeling to make it to the final, Stevens reflected.

In the 2015 title game, CHS fell 1-0 to Wilton in extra time.

It didn’t end the way we wanted, but it was a great year and we had a great team, Stevens said.

In her senior year, Stevens was SCC Player of the Year. Cheshire won the regular season title but lost 2–1 to Branford in the SCC final.

As a final honor, Stevens was selected as a Second Team All-American.

I never expected that, Stevens said. I started playing hockey because my friends played. It was surprising to get as far as I did.

Stevens extended her career at the Division I level at Sacred Heart University. While facing obstacles such as a concussion and the pandemic, she made 47 saves in nine games in her career.

I realized that playing hockey wouldn’t be the end goal for me, Stevens explained. I realized I wanted to coach.

Like Stevens, Pulling showed her skills in high school track and field. At Avon she was a captain in hockey, basketball and golf.

Pulling planned to play hockey in college at High Point University in North Carolina, but recurring concussions limited her from playing at the club level.

It (the sport) was still something I loved, Pulling said. I had a great experience but ended up with a fifth concussion and had to quit.

Pulling shifted to a coaching role for two years and helped High Point move up to Nationals.

I’ve always wanted to coach, she said. If you can’t play, it’s another way to be involved in the game.

Due to a change in her husband’s job, Pulling returned to her home state. When CHS hockey was looking for a JV coach in 2021, her father suggested she apply. She got the job and developed a bond with the Rams.

It was a little scary at first because I had been coaching students, but I had such a great group of sophomores my freshman year, Pulling recalls. I think they scored 81 goals that year.

With her first batch of players returning for their senior season, Pulling believes this fall will be a bittersweet experience.

I’m excited to see how much they’ve developed since then, Pulling said. I want to get the best out of them.

Incoming seniors, Riley Baldoni, Ginny Curello and Caroline ODea have been elected captains.

I think they are great in their individual ways, but together they will bring a lot of things to the team, Pulling noted. They set up the dress order and organized captain exercises. They also check with the other seniors about things.

As a former goalkeeper, Stevens looks forward to sharing her expertise with Curello. A two-year starter in the cage, Curello was All-State Class L Second Team and All-SCC First Team last fall. She was also named Most Outstanding Player of the SCC Tournament and Cheshires Defensive MVP.

Ginny is a phenomenal goalie; I’m excited to work with her more and give her more tools in her toolbox, says Stevens. I learned a lot of technical things in college from my goalkeeper coach. I picked up those things after I finished playing, but now I get to share that with Ginny and our other goalkeepers.

Senior leadership will be key after the Rams graduate from a deep class of 17 girls. The Class of 2023 played an integral part in Cheshire reclaiming the SCC crown, finishing with a record of 14-5-1.

With the roster turnover, several starting places will become available this fall.

With every new season there are people who take it a step further; players who have been a sub now have opportunities, Stevens said. We have the talent here and now as starters they just need to have the confidence.

Pulling and Stevens have talked about bringing the varsity and JV teams together for practices.

It will push the JV girls to keep up with the varsity, and if one of the players goes after a varsity spot, those girls get pushed too, Stevens explained.

The new coach strives for the players to have the best possible season.

Coach Wildermann used to say that nothing beats high school hockey; I want to teach you that, Stevens said. You can still have fun and be competitive.

I want the girls to continue to love the sport, believe in themselves and have confidence in themselves, Pulling added. We want to win another SCC championship and push it as far as we can in states.