





89-year-old table tennis player aims for gold at national senior games Rachel Williams is an 89 year old woman who is living proof that age is just a number. She started playing table tennis two years ago as a way to stay active during the COVID-19 pandemic. She quickly fell in love with the sport and started practicing every day. Williams’ hard work paid off. She won the silver medal in her first competition and then went home with the gold medal at the state level. Now she is ready to compete in the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh. Williams is no stranger to trying new things. She started tap dancing more than ten years ago. She even learned to juggle. But table tennis is her latest adventure and she says she loves the camaraderie of the sport. “When we got a great shot, I mean, that was exciting,” said Williams. Williams has a competitive streak and she hopes to take home the National Senior Games gold medal. But she’s also realistic about her chances. `

“Just have fun,” Williams said. “And if I come home with gold, that’s nice too.” Williams leaves for Pittsburgh on Saturday. She is excited to compete against the best table tennis players in the country. But she is also excited to meet new people and make new friends. “I just want to have a good time,” said Williams. “And if I can take home a medal, that would be the icing on the cake.” The Williams story is an inspiration to people of all ages. It shows that it’s never too late to try something new. And it shows that age is just a number. If you have a dream, go for it. You never know what you could achieve. Advice for fellow Octogenarians Williams also has some advice for her fellow Octogenarians. “Just try it,” Williams said. “We have nothing to lose.” She also added in her own twist to a Teddy Roosevelt quote, “But when she fails, she fails mightily.” Williams’ advice is simple yet powerful. It reminds us that we should never be afraid to try new things. And even if we fail, we should still be proud of ourselves for being incredibly daring. Rachel Williams is an inspiration to all of us. She is proof that age is just a number and that we should never give up on our dreams. If she can do it, so can we. Don’t forget to leave a comment below and let me know what you think!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phonemantra.com/89-year-old-table-tennis-player-aims-for-gold-at-national-senior-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos