In the land of football, a cricket oasis is rising outside Houston





The game of cricket has made its appearance in Texas’ largest city as a culture of sports competition meets a growing South Asian population.

WHY WERE HERE We explore how America defines itself, place by place. A cricket complex outside of Houston is home to both youth and professional players, reflecting the growing popularity of sports in a changing city. July 15, 2023 Head northwest from Houston, and as cow pastures struggle back the flat expanse of the city’s tentacled sprawl, suddenly, improbably, many, many cricket pitches spring up along the way. Head south to find a small suburban cricket stadium, or west to find fields sprouting up in provincial parks. The game of cricket, a bat-and-wicket game of patience and athleticism that was born in Britain and barely understood by most Americans, has surprisingly gained a foothold in the land of Friday night football. A growing population of South Asian immigrants around Houston and Dallas imported their favorite sport to their adopted home, where it has grown amidst a Lone Star culture of competition in all things, especially sports.

The meteoric rise of crickets in Houston has drawn international attention and helped make Texas the launching pad for America’s first professional league, Major League Cricket, which began its inaugural season outside of Dallas on Thursday. One of the unknown things about Houston is the diversity of the population from many cricket-playing countries, said Tim Cork, deputy consul general at the British consulate in Houston. There are Indians, Pakistanis, obviously there are a good number of Brits here, Australian accents wherever you go. The number of people of Indian descent in Texas has doubled in the past decade to half a million, according to estimates from the Census Bureau’s annual survey, including 73,000 in Harris County, which includes Houston, and 64,000 in suburban Fort Bend County.

When I came to this country, cricket was the only sport I knew, said KP George, the district judge in Fort Bend, who immigrated to the US from India in 1993. When elected in 2018, none of the district parks had a cricket ground, he said. Now there are seven of them and each is booked months in advance to play. There is huge demand, he said. We were working on a few more fields. The pace of sports development in Houston has surprised even those who worked to make it possible. Houston hosted a player draw for the new professional league in March at the Johnson Space Center, one of the largest tourist attractions in the city. In the fields northwest of Houston, the league’s newly minted teams gathered this month for training camps.

We always thought we’d build it slowly, said Mangesh Chaudhari, 38, an owner of the Prairie View Cricket Complex who, as of 2018, oversaw the task of flattening a swath of farmland about 50 miles northwest of the city in six oval crickets. fields. Suddenly cricket picked up. The location, along a major highway in Prairie View, Texas, provided both the right kind of clay soil for the lawn where cricketers bowl and bat, and free advertising for passing cars on U.S. Route 290. The project, conceived and funded by Houston businessman Tanweer Ahmed, was a field-of-dream gamble that if they built it, people would come. It worked better and faster than they expected, Mr Chaudhari said, adding that the complex was still in progress. There are no lights or fixed toilets yet. On a weekday in June, dozens of cars poured into the cricket complex. Young players came from Atlanta and Dallas for a youth tournament, lugging big bags of bats and pillows in the rising heat.

Good luck, guys! Good luck! Play it hard! Golam Nowsher, 61, yelled at his teenage Houston-area players as they took the field. Mr. Nowsher has emigrated from Bangladesh, where he was a star player, and he coaches young cricketers in Houston. He watched his team bat at the start of what was to be a game of about five hours, chatting about cricket and careers with the players huddled in stands under a small square in the shade.

Who will the boys study AI? he asked. I study computer science, said one player. I thought you were going to be a doctor? Mr Nowsher replied.

As the team’s 17-year-old captain Arya Kannantha waited his turn to bat, he said he had been thinking about college, as well as trying to make a US national team. Despite the growth of cricket around Houston, few of his suburban classmates from Katy are one of the largest and most expensive high school football stadiums in the country were familiar with cricket. Not many people at my school play it, Arya said. Laughing, he added: They just think it’s baseball, but weird.

Far from a curiosity, but a passion in Texas’s thriving South Asian community, cricket is about to become a major business, attracting major local investors, including Ross Perot Jr., the businessman and son of the former independent presidential candidate. Mr. Perot co-owns the local major league team, the Texas Super Kings, with his business partner, Anurag Jain.

Mr Perot said he had recently discussed cricket with Governor Greg Abbott during a visit by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I said Mr Prime Minister, I want you to know that we are bringing cricket to this state, Mr Perot said. He was shocked and he loved it. Mr. Jain, who grew up playing cricket in Chennai, India, and now lives in Dallas, encouraged investment in the burgeoning American professional league, citing the sport’s huge international following and large fan base in Texas. They will tell you that food is a way to a man’s heart, said Mr. Jain. Cricket is the way to the heart of South Asians. It’s more than a sport, it’s a way of life. The advent of cricket has given hope to some leaders in Prairie View, home of the traditionally black state university, Prairie View A&M, that the tournaments will become a revenue stream for the poor city, even though it has few cricket enthusiasts or South America. Asian residents.

Our position is to help them, help them grow, said Kendric Jones, district commissioner and college graduate. It is a tourist attraction. One evening in March, hundreds of people gathered at the Johnson Space Center for the Major League Cricket player draw. Inside, under floating satellites and astronaut suits, cricket fans and investors in the league’s six inaugural teams from New York, Seattle, Washington, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Texas mingled with the young players-to-be. Harmeet Singh, who grew up playing in Mumbai and was picked first in the draft, recently moved from Seattle to a large house in Katy, a suburb of Houston.

Weather-wise, I can play more here, said 30-year-old Mr. Singh, alongside his wife and 2-year-old daughter. It was an upgrade that we were in an apartment in Seattle for the same price. At the back of the museum room, by a large space capsule and a table of tiny burgers, stood many of the people who helped develop the sport in Houston, including Yogesh Patel, 75, who started a cricket club after arriving in the city almost five decades ago. It feels like what I dreamed in 1976 has come true, he said, looking around. Houston has become a capital of cricket in the US

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/15/us/texas-cricket.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos