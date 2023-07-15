3 Michigan Football freshmen who will make early impact starting in 2024

Michigan football hit the jackpot with its freshman class of 2022, three of which are trending to start in this year’s lineup and more contributors continue to develop.

Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, and Will Johnson are three sophomores who played a major role as freshmen for Michigan football.

Johnson was expected to be a five-star recruit, while Graham and Loveland broke out pleasantly. Their future shines with promise. There’s no question that head coach Jim Harbaugh will trust his staff to produce more of the newest class to set foot on campus.

These are three freshman football students from Michigan who could follow them and contribute in some way immediately.

1. Cornerback Jyaire Hill

With Josh Wallace on loan for a year and the current uncertainty at cornerback, this becomes plausible. Amorion Walker didn’t show enough positive signs in the spring game and may not be ready to count on by the time things get sorted out.

Ja’den McBurrows outperformed Walker in the spring affair and is another name in the mix for the job opposite Johnson. Not to mention the work Steve Clinkscale has done since arriving in Michigan with his cornerback group.

Career defensive snaps for Michigan’s CB2 candidates: Josh Wallace (at UMass) – 2,197

Keshaun Harris-93

German Green – 65

Kody Jones-36

Ja’Den McBurrows – 29

Myles Pollard-9

Amorion Walker-6

Jayaire Hill — 0 — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) June 7, 2023

Rod Moore believes Jyaire hillI can play on special teams this year to get him on the field. By being enrolled early, he sees action faster than others.

Hill could get shots in the preseason schedule to transition him into the college game. He also has experience returning kicks and kicks. The coaches may also give him a run-up there after the transfer of AJ Henning.