John Fletcher: Wimbledon evokes tennis memories and reflections on the thin line between victory and defeat

With the hallowed Wimbledon tennis championships taking place this week, I reflect on what makes some of today’s greatest champions and those who upset them memorable. I also have some personal tennis memories.

There I was after breakfast at the hotel, making some fun dives in the pool. Hardly the way to get excited for a college tennis game.

I had good reason. As a freshman on the TCU tennis team, I was on the verge of being sacrificed to Rice University’s men’s tennis team. These were the old Southwest Conference days and Rice was the No. 2 ranked team in the country, behind only UCLA. Our coach decided to move me to the top position to give our best player a better chance against Rice’s #2 player.

My mission: Try not to embarrass myself against Zan Guerry, the number 3 player in the country, who had won the national junior championship just two years earlier. Zan would go on to become one of only two four-time All-Americans on Rice’s men’s tennis team, and he is a member of the Rice Athletic Hall of Fame.

TCU tennis was not as respected as our National Indoor Champion Horned Frogs is now. It would have been earth shattering if we had won even one game against Rice.

When I walked onto the field to face Zan, my only chance to be dangerous was to hit the ball hard and shoot at low percentage in the hope that a large number of well-placed shots would find their way upfield and past Zan. .

My term for this approach: Play with reckless abandon.

I did have one major advantage though: he had never heard of me or seen me play, so he had no idea what to expect.

In this situation, the lower ranked player normally plays their usual game and gets beaten up. That wouldn’t be my strategy.

The first game was all mine because I served. Zan made some difficult returns and I put more back in the game than he did. For some reason I seemed to know where he would hit each shot and my anticipation paid off.

Score: TCU 1, Rice 0.

Zan held his serve, but I made him work for it. I went for those low percentage shots and they fell the harder I hit them. When we moved on, it was 3-all and I served.

I had hit this heavy spin kick serve in the ad run that pulled Zan down the alley. It was my game point and I instinctively knew he’d be in the alley so he could drive off his powerful forehand.

Continuing with my go-for-brake stance, I thought that even with my toss set up for the kick serve if I met the ball from another angle and hit it as hard as I could I could serve an ace (irredeemable, untouched service) in the middle since Zan was in the alley.

All these thoughts raced through my mind and I realized that I had never tried this kind of service before. For all I knew, the serve could bounce off the bottom of the net, fly into the fence, or anything in between.

God gave me a gift when the ball hit the center service line and Zan was in the alley. In my greatest tennis moment ever, the #3 collegiate tennis player in America screamed in frustration.

I could die a happy man. I made a tennis legend scream!

The game went on and I was still playing from memory. It was the match of my life.

Until I woke up

Zan served at 4-5, 15-30. I was two points away from winning the first set. Then it happened. As I prepared to deflect his serve to my forehand, the thought flashed through my mind: You’re two points off the first set of the #3 player in the country, and a lot of people are watching you!

I hit that ball back instead of hitting hard. To quote the magnificent Austin Powers in his later film: Austin Powers: International man of mystery, I lost my mojo. Once I started getting defensive, everything broke down.

Suddenly I could no longer fly recklessly down the track. My legs felt heavy from swimming and diving that morning. My right arm felt heavy. Worst of all, that taste of adrenaline you get when you have nothing left took over.

I lost that game to Zan Guerry 7-5, 6-0, but I’ll never forget what those first 25 minutes felt like when I took on one of America’s best tennis players.

Lesson learned:

Realize when you are being outdone at work, school, or any sport you are most dangerous if you choose ANY shot or ANY option at ANY time.

Once you’re in the zone, avoid all distractions and stay completely in the moment.

and stay completely in the moment. If you’re in the zone, realize that no shot, no solution, and no proposal that is legal and honorable (not robbing a bank!) should be stopped.

Enjoy the moment while watching your opponent without fear because when you’re in the zone, you’re at least temporarily leveling your opponents.

Email me ([email protected]) about your best experience in the zone.

John Fletcher is CEO/Founder of Fletcher Consulting Public Relations in Arlington, where he emphasizes the value of developing strong personal and business relationships. Contact him at [email protected]