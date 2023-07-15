‘Hockey is for everyone’: Florida Panthers organize special clinic for children with a visual impairment – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





SUNRISE, FL. (WSVN) — A group of 40 visually impaired kids had a ball with the Florida Panthers when they learned about a fun new take on hockey. These kids needed a more hands-on approach to learning about sports, and the Panthers made that possible when they hosted the young visitors at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. on Friday morning. The Florida Panthers have always had a clear message that hockey is for everyone. Among their many outreach programs to make that possible in our community is one that made this day special for these children. The team organized a special hockey clinic for visually impaired children. The students played and enjoyed hockey as part of their experience. I'm having quite a bit of fun right now, me and my friends are just hitting the balls around with these pucks, said contestant Jamina Dayen. It's actually that I'm having a good time, I'm having a good time. Miami Lighthouse for the Blind CEO Virginia Jacko said she was grateful to see the visually impaired kids play hockey. She is so grateful that the Florida Panthers are including visually impaired children in learning hockey, she said. The hockey clinic students used custom floorball equipment not pucks, but balls with bubbles in them and were given a touch tour in the locker room. We are so lucky to have the amazing group of kids here today from Miami Lighthouse, to show them what it's like to play hockey in South Florida, said Matt Smith, community relations manager for the Panthers, and what better way to use FLA Live Arena during low season then for this purpose? The Panthers work with the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Lighthouse of Broward, recipients of several grants from the Florida Panthers Foundation. The Florida Panthers have been working with Miami Lighthouse for several years, with our statewide free eye care program to help prevent blindness, Jacko said, and in recent years they have involved our summer camp teens in experiencing hockey. Lighthouse of Browards' mission is to provide leadership and services needed to improve the lives of people who are blind and visually impaired in the county. The enthusiasm is fantastic, and they're going to tell everyone at the Miami Lighthouse, Jacko said, and they're going home tonight and saying to their parents, "I played hockey today." Jacko said the organization will be invited back for another arena experience next year Since 2018, the Panthers have been doing this for this group to experience the great game of hockey in a different yet rewarding way. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

