Ten Bears student-athletes attend National BSA Summit





PROVISION, RI Ten student-athletes from Brown University had the opportunity earlier this summer to attend the Black Student-Athlete Summit hosted by the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Brown’s contingent was among more than 1,000 student-athletes from across the country, and nearly 40 Ivy League student-athletes who attended the conference. The mission of the summit is for student-athletes to connect and engage with each other to create innovative solutions and initiatives on their campuses that provide opportunities for black student-athletes in the global workforce after graduation. Kendra Ezeema (left) was selected as the

National Black Student-Athlete of

the year A member of the Bears was also recognized with high honors as an athletic pitcher Kendra Ezeama a rising senior from Smithfield, RI was selected as the BSA National Student-Athlete of the Year. “(The price means) everything,” Ezeema said. “It’s the first major award I’ve ever received. This is different from a track medal that you win for your talent. I won this because of my desire to aid in the success of black athletes everywhere.” Each of the student-athletes believes the connections they’ve made with fellow Ivies, as well as their peers from across the country, have given them a new perspective on how they can impact and drive change in different ways on their own campuses. “The summit has shown me that we are not here just because we are athletes, but agents of change capable of breaking down barriers and building bridges,” said Ezeema. “The way we put aside our schedules to brainstorm together on how to improve the diaspora is testament to the work we’ve done and the work that needs to be done.” Brown’s other attendees included athletic rising senior Jaiden Stokes And Dylan Ellis an up-and-coming junior on the men’s soccer team. Jaiden Stokes : “It was amazing to say the least attending the Black Student Athlete Summit (BSAS). Not only did I get to meet athletes from so many different universities across the country, I also bonded with my fellow Brown athletes who attended the summit with me. I learned valuable lessons as well as new ways of thinking about and approaching issues that have plagued my team and our athletic department as a whole. But most importantly, it was just so much fun to be around so many people who look like me. The sense of community and belonging was indescribable.”

“Everyone thinks about things differently, and part of that is based on life experiences, but also who people are fundamentally. To surround myself with over a thousand students in total and some from the Ivy League was an opportunity to better ourselves and our newfound knowledge back to the Brown community, we were also able to form lasting relationships, open doors in the future to continue our discussions from the top or just chat about what is going on in our current lives . It was truly amazing and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Dylan Ellis : “I would generally describe my experience as empowering. The event was filled with experienced and decorated professionals and student-athletes from all over the country, all of whom had different backgrounds and stories of how they got there, but despite the diversity of thoughts and experiences of each individual in attendance shared the passion and commitment to improving the schools and environments around them.”

“I took so much from my journey and I truly believe I left the experience with the knowledge and vision to be a better peer and mentor to students and athletes on our campus. When I went to the Black Student-Athlete Summit went, I just saw how many people are both willing and able to support me on my journey not just through school and athletics, but through life as a whole. I look forward to the opportunity to offer that same support to the people who are part of part of my school and my community.” For more information about the Black Student-Athlete Summit and their events, visit their website at bsasummit.org. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information on supporting the Bearshere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics @BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBrownUBearson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.

