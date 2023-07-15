The insatiable Djokovic ready for the ultimate confrontation with Alcaraz

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic loves nothing more than chewing on Wimbledon’s Center Court turf on the men’s final day and after setting up what he billed as the “ultimate showdown” with Carlos Alcaraz, he now wants a gobbling record- equaling the 24th Grand Slam title.

“He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry too, so let’s have a party,” joked the Serb who has eaten a handful of grass from the most famous tennis arena after each of his seven matches. Wimbledon triumph.

Djokovic has made no secret of his insatiable hunger to rack up more and more records as he strives to leave any rival behind, especially those whose names pop up in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate, in his shadow.

For the first time in his career, Djokovic stands alone at the top of the men’s Grand Slam totem pole after winning the French Open last month to finish a 23rd major. list.

But that performance only fueled the 36-year-old’s burning desire.

When you consider that he honed his skills in a deflated swimming pool converted into a makeshift tennis court while NATO bombed Belgrade in 1999, it’s not hard to see why winning tennis’s biggest trophies means so much to him.

“Maybe some people think it would be a huge relief if I won Roland Garros, because I’m the only male tennis player with 23 strokes. It’s not,” said Djokovic, who showed up for his press conference in a forest green sweatshirt and a baseball cap . and look, said prior to contesting a record 35th grand final.

“It’s no secret that Grand Slams are the top priority for me, the highest goals on my priority list. Every time I start the season I want to peak at these four tournaments.

“I feel like the job isn’t done until I lift the trophy.”

MEN’S RECORD

Djokovic is now one win away from tying Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and if he hoists the pineapple-topped gold-plated Challenge Cup on Sunday, he will tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors – an all-time record that the Australian has achieved. held for 50 years.

Even at 36 years old, there is no sign of Djokovic’s aura of invincibility fading as the Serb has won six of his last 10 slams.

Although Alcaraz recently dethroned him from the top of the world rankings, Djokovic is still regarded as the man to beat and still has the power to turn opponents into nervous wrecks, as the 20-year-old Spaniard discovered during their semi-final at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz admitted that the stress and strain of facing Djokovic caused the debilitating cramps that ruined his chances of winning that confrontation just five weeks ago.

No doubt he would have learned many life lessons from that disturbing episode, and the way Alcaraz played at Wimbledon means the Serb will face a player John McEnroe describes as “better than Federer, Djokovic and Nadal at 20 years old.” . This guy is amazing”.

“If I win, it would be great for me – not just win a Wimbledon title, but it would be super special to do it against Novak,” said US Open champion Alcaraz.

“I always say if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Novak is one of them. It would be great if I did that.”

KEEP CALM

Despite his young age, Spain’s top seed has already captured 12 titles and seems to have wasted little time getting comfortable on grass, as he demonstrated in his three-set destruction of third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

Although he appears to have no weakness physically, Alcaraz knows he will have to match Djokovic’s mental strength if he is to reverse the Paris result.

“He’s great. He’s not doing anything wrong on the pitch,” Alcaraz said as he attempted to end the Serb’s 10-year unbeaten run on Center Court.

“Physically he is a beast. Mentally he is a beast. Everything is incredible to him.

“I’ll try to get on the field with not as many nerves as I did at the French Open… I hope I don’t get a cramp during the final. I’ll do some exercises to keep calm and forget – or I’ll try forget that I’m going to play a final against Novak.”

Djokovic, who was 1-1 in their head-to-head record, was also looking forward to the challenge.

“This is probably the best final we can have. We’re both in good shape. We’re both playing well,” added Djokovic as he looks set to become the oldest man in the Open Era to win the grass court major.

“I want to take this title without any doubts. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great challenge, the biggest challenge I can have right now from every angle: physically, mentally, emotionally.”

