Indian women’s cricket team for 2023 Asian Games





India has appointed a 20-member women’s cricket team, including five stand-by players, for the 2023 Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, Republic of China in September-October. According to a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday, Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team while Smriti Mandhana will be the deputy. Other notable names to make the cut include Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh.

The women’s cricket event at the 2023 Asian Games, which will be played in T20 format, will take place from September 19 to 28. All matches will be played at Zhejiang University of Technology’s Pingfeng Cricket Field. India sends both men’s and women’s teams for the Asian playing cricket competition for the first time. Cricket has been played twice before at the Asian Games in Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014. Pakistan won the women’s events by defeating Bangladesh in the final in both editions. The matches in the upcoming edition of the Asian Games have been given international status by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This is the second time for the Indian women’s cricket team to play in a multi-sport event. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, Indian women won a silver medal after losing to Australia in the final. Renuka Singh Thakur, who was the top wicket taker at the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket tournament with 11 wickets in five matches, has not been included in the Asian Games squad. Asian Games 2023 Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Full Squad Team India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja , Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Anusha Bareddy Standby players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/indian-women-cricket-team-asian-games-2023-squad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos