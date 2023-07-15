Jordan-Matthews football coach Ryan Johnson looks ahead to the 2023 season

Welcome back to high school C uh, Ryan Johnson, uh, he coach at Jo Matthews high school coach. Um, how, uh, how did the off season go? I know it’s a battle. It’s been a struggle lately with Matthews. We were, oh what was it? Uh, oh, and 10 last year. So, uh, I mean, but the thing is though, your junior class and I think your, your yard classes are also, uh, pretty big compared to, uh, you know, what you’ve had. And I think you said, uh, for the first time in seven years you get a JB team. So, um, I think, um, you know, people could look at that song and say, you know, um, you know, there’s really nothing wrong, but if you really look at it, I think there’s , um, some here. Do you agree? Yes absolutely. Absolute. You know, that’s one of those things that, you know, we, again, over the past few years, uh, office, the line has been kind of a weak point. Um, but, you know, this year we’ll, I think we’ll, uh, stick with that side and the guys’ plan, they haven’t played for a few years. No, no, last year. So we worked on that over the spring and summer. Um, God’s attitude was great, working hard in the weight room and just showing up for, you know, we’ve done several 707s and challenges and when, you know, camps and stuff. So his team. So it’s, it’s, we, we’ve definitely made fringe games so far, you know, this summer. Um So, you know, it’s really optimistic about what’s going on. Okay. Well, who, who are some of the names here that we need to know. Eh, definitely come back. Um, Nick Glover is a sophomore quarterback star as a freshman last year. I’ve taken care of his bumps and bruises, but he’s put off work in this out, out, uh season in summer and spring. Um doing great. Well, he, he’s going to play quarterback and it’s a receiver. A freshman walks in, uh, Raj. Um, he, he, he, he’s, he’s, uh, no, well, he, he’s a year before the years past his age. Um, he’ll probably get some reps eight quarters. But, uh, he, he, he, he’s the guy who’s going to help us out as quarterback as well and receive RAN DB. Um, say it again. How do you spell his name? R AJ ER JJ? Yes. So he, he, he’s been a good thing this summer. Uh, a transfer came in from C 4. Ken van, he’s, you know, done a great job, closed corners. I mean he’s doing great. He’s playing some offensive, er, things he didn’t do last year. C four, but he’s been positive. Um, Aaron Sykes from the line came in last year and played, but he’s stuck, he’s going to camp this summer. He’s back for his senior year. Uh, one of our better blockers. So we look forward to that. Um, Mike Scotton who started freshman because he had to. Um, but he’s probably grown out of all the kids we’ve had since I got there. Um, he played H four back, so he’s become a leader as well. So we look forward to that. OK. OK. Can we start something, something different, er, bills this year or are we just going to do more of the same? So we, uh, pretty much the same stuff. Um, you know, we, we, you know, we use the H back a lot, tight end sets, you know, offsets. Um, um, but, uh, as far as our, uh, we’re more, more, uh RPO this year, which we didn’t do much last year. We’re going to run with the ball more this year because of our line. We feel out again, just, just to, um, we’re going to run the ball a lot, but we’re going to, uh, sure, uh, use RP Os, uh try to get defense to pack the box and, and , uh, respect the run trying to get some, uh, games behind it. Um, defensively we made a change. Uh, we’re going to a 33 stack this year. Multiple, we’ll go to a 34435 if we need to. But, um, you know, we’ve done that, those guys have been doing a great reception, um, as far as the new change. So, uh, again, I’ve been bullish on you this summer, I’ve done, you know, good things about 707. So I think we’re a team, you know, a few years away from being really good. What’s the, uh, messaging bet in this off-season and, and, and do you feel like, uh, you know, that the players are really starting to buy into and starting to believe in the, you know, the work, uh , you know, like kind of a process that’s going to follow the program, right? So us, our whole program, uh, is, you know, HBD hard product discipline, but our, uh, our model this year, uh, is I’m in, you know, we, we, we’ve had two years, uh, bringing in coaches, bringing in players who bring in our system expectations. So it’s, it’s, it’s 10 toes down, you know what I mean? Both feet in no gray areas I’m in and we break it down each day. Everything we do, weight room, you know, sidelines and, and practice, you know, we need everyone, not on the fence, everyone in coaches, players, trainers, you know, administration. So we jump on that. Um, of course we made, you know, t-shirts and everything. No, I mean right now it’s, it’s year three for, for us, the coaching staff and you’ll be there. So it’s time, time to make some progress. Awesome. I like that mentality. Um Tell me, tell me about your staff, them guys as they are, uh, would they help coach you there? You know, so we, you know, we’ve got some experienced staff, you know, a lot, uh, it, you know, this is, uh, I, I, I’ve, you know, uh, kept Coach Mason, he’s , uh, our head coach. He coached me 20 years ago. So that’s something that, you know, he, he, he’s a heart of George Matthews, you know what I mean? He’s always been there. So he, he, he’s with us. Um, we have a lot of coaches that have played there. Most of my coaches who have alumni, most of the 90% are alumni, so they understand what we’re trying to do. Um, so that, that, that’s something I really want to jump on because, you know, if, if you don’t understand the culture and what we, you know, you, you know, what, what was built and what we have under coached or played, uh, you don’t understand the process of what we’re going to try to do. So we brought in those guys um and we brought in another new, new defense coordinator, like, no, uh Jordan from uh Northmoor, who I coached. So I understand him, he understands my passion because I coached him, do you understand what I put in him? So I understand that he is a good fit for us. So, you know, we, we, we, you know, we have, everyone is on board, understand philosophy. You know, we, it’s, it’s uh family first community and then we try to, you know, you know, just, just get the community in and um bring back what we, what we used to be, you know, a few, a few years, 20 years ago, 15 years ago, just the passion and the coaches what they put in us and, you know, we, we, we are a team of faith. So we, you know, I took my kids to FC a camp and, you know, we did, there’s something we talk about all the time. Um, so we, we, we are, we’re really pulling the strings on that. Um just you know grinding every day and I and I I stress those guys uh these fringe games you know every day when you get better you know at the end the last run will it be what you want it to be. So we, you know, no, not one step back, but two steps forward. Yeah, I mean, seeing this of civilian regionals in the 1990s, I, I think, um, has been done before. Um What’s your, what’s your favorite part about? Uh, just the community aspect there and, uh, what are some things about, you know, that will keep your Matthews-esque community that people might not know about? Well, like I said, I, you know, I’m, I’m an alumni 20 years ago. So, you know, I’ll get there first, I’ll go back. So me, you know, people who, excuse me, people in the community that I know because they were mentors when I was in school. So now I’m going back to talk to them and ask for support. So you know they understand how I was raised, how my staff was raised. So they understand what I’m trying to bring back. Um A lot of our kids uh I went to school with their parents so it’s like I, I know who they are. So it’s a relationship that’s already built, you know what I mean? So you understand that, excuse me, do you understand what I’m trying to, you know, implement, bring back? So the conversations are really, you know, not, not hard, not, you don’t talk to strangers, you know, they understand who you are, where you come from, you understand where they come from. the community. So it’s, it’s, it’s a good thing. Um One thing we jump on is, is, is, is more than football, so we do a lot of community service, you know, especially during the holidays, just, you know, trying to reach out to people in the community. It’s a shame, you know, we do things, you know, like for food packages or, you know, driving or something like that. So, um, it’s really huge. Come on, because my family in, in, in, in, you know, South City, they were really huge. Everyone knows the name. Um, it’s just something that uh I’ve learned since I was a little one. So it just sort of answers what we’re trying to do. Awesome. Um So, uh with the conference this year, we’re adding two new teams. Uh Northwood, who you know from the county, is coming to your conference and adding a brand new school in Southeast Alaska. Um, what do you expect from the competition this year? It’s probably going to be a fun year with probably the largest conference in the state in terms of number of teams. Now. Um How you looking forward to it, man? It’s getting crazy. And we actually had 707 on Southeast today. So we, me and the coach had it today, man. It’s going to be, you know, it’s an interesting man because, you know, like you said, a big conference. Um So, you know, most of the teams we were, you know, back in the day, then you’ve got Northwood and then you know, in the Southeast it’s kind of a new school, you know, you’re not really, you can’t I can’t really judging something at 707. so, um, it’s going to be interesting, uh, i, i know it’s going to be a tough conference because everyone likes to run the ball. But also, you know, it will be, you have a lot of athletes, look at John. Jonathan Pale Cummins you got uh, other guys in conference playing uh his name his name eludes me with the tight end at uh Northwood. He’s, he’s a pretty good prospect. Yes, Richie. Yes, human. So we, you know, we’ve got some guys in these conference managers with me, you know, and it’s good for the young kids playing against, you know, athletes to get recruiting, you know, recruiting and young people at the play, you know what I mean? So it’s, it’s high competition. It’s not going to be, you know, a conference like, 00 I got this game circle. We should win this. So it gets interesting right before we go. Um, are there any other names I might have overlooked? Uh, no, I think that’s it. A coach. Awesome. Sorry, I didn’t mean to call you coach, but it’s okay. I get, I get a coach all the time. It is funny. Well, when you guys leave, you talk to coaches 99% of the time and then he comes over and it’s like you’re used to it. Right. Absolute. Absolute. Yes. Well, uh, uh, coach, uh, I appreciate you being here today and, uh, tell us about your team and, uh, I can wait for the season to start and, uh, that conference could be very interesting being with the, the new teams and stuff. So looking forward to it and thanks for your support and all your hospice sports coverage, man. That’s, that’s, that, that goes down the road in a few places, but thank you for your support and us, we look forward to supporting you wherever possible, certainly. Appreciate it. Yes sir.