Wimbledon Odds 2023, Women’s Latest Predictions: Top Tennis Expert Wins Jabeur vs. Vondrousova, bets





Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova will face Ons Jabeur, number 6, in a high-profile match on Saturday. The talented players will meet for the 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles title at All England Club. The match kicks off no earlier than 9am ET in London. Each player is also looking for history, with Vondrousova making a historic run as an unseeded player and Jabeur also aiming for her first grand slam title. Jabeur is the -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100) in the latest Jabeur vs. Vondrousova odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Vondrousova is a +180 underdog. The over/under for total matches is 22.5, with Jabeur favoring 3.5 matches in the final 2023 Wimbledon odds. Before making 2023 Wimbledon picks for the women’s singles tournament, you should see what proven SportsLine tennis handicap Jose Onorato has to say. Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the US, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at Florida’s IMG Academy and faced the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the world’s top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing a tennis bet. He studies the current form, the tendencies of players on a given surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato move to 96-67-7 in 2022 – an increase of 60.42 units. Now Onorato has signed up for the 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Final with Jabeur vs. Vondrousova and revealed his best bets and predictions. He shares all his picks and analysis on SportsLine. Our Jabour vs. Marketa Vondrous example Jabeur comes in as a favorite as the number 6 seed and the 28-year-old is well-loved in the tennis world. She makes her second consecutive last appearance at Wimbledon and third grand slam final in the last five appearances. So far, Jabeur has defeated four previous Grand Slam winners in the tournament, including defending champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals. Jabeur lost to Rybakina in the 2022 final before avenging that defeat this year by winning eight of their last nine matches. She also beat Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the semifinals, committing only 15 unforced errors and finishing strongly winning 10 of the last 13 games. She’s had more wins on grass than any woman on tour in the past three years, and Jabeur has the head-to-head lead on the surface. However, Vondrousova is 2-0 against Jabeur this year and Jabeur is 0-2 in grand slam finals. Vondrousova makes her second appearance in the grand slam final after beating Elina Svitolina in the semifinal outright and upset No. 4 seed Jessica Pagula in the previous match. Vondrousova is the first unseeded player to reach the women’s final at Wimbledon since 1963, and she’s also the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist. Vondrousova is now back in top form after a wrist injury in 2022, and the 24-year-old brings sky-high benefits when she plays at her best.See who to choose here. How to make the final picks for Wimbledon Women’s Singles 2023 Onorato has found a critical x-factor and revealed a best bet for this match. You can alone see Onorato’s Wimbledon pick and analysis at SportsLine. So who wins Vondrousova vs. Jabeur in the 2023 Wimbledon women’s semifinal? Visit SportsLine now to get Onorato’s best bets for Jabeur vs. Vondrousova on display, all of the elite tennis handicapper who crushed his Grand Slam tennis picksAnd invent.

