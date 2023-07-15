India Women’s Hockey Team Tour of Germany 2023: Know the Schedule and Squad





With just over two months to go before the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian women’s hockey team will be in Germany to play three preliminary matches, two against the hosts and a one-off against the People’s Republic of China. India will play the first and only test match against China in Limburg on Sunday. After a day’s break, India will play back-to-back Test matches against Germany at Wiesbaden and Russelsheim. Goalkeeper Savita Punia remains captain of the side while defender Deep Grace Ekka is the vice-captain of the tour. Former captain Rani Rampalwho is struggling with injuries, is not part of the 20-man squad mentioned by coach Janneke Schopman. Playing against quality teams in the run-up to the Asian Games will give us a good learning experience. These matches will be very important for us, Savita Punia said ahead of the tour. The last time India faced China was at the 2022 FIH Women’s World Cup and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The two teams have played each other 17 times since the 2013 Women’s Asia Cup, with India coming out victorious on 10 occasions, while China won five. India currently ranks eighth in the FIH women’s hockey rankings, while China ranks eleventh. Against world number 4 Germany, the Indian women have played five matches since 2013, winning two and losing three. The two teams last faced each other in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 on March 13 last year. India won the shoot-out 3-0 after the scores were tied at 1-1 after regulation time. India’s midfield will have a mix of youth and experience with the likes of Salima Tete and Navneet Kaur in the squad. Veteran Vandana Katariya will lead India’s front line. India’s games in Germany will be followed by a trip to Spain for the Torneo del Centenario hockey tournament, scheduled for July 25-30. Schedule and Start Times of India Women’s Hockey Team Tour of Germany 2023 All in Indian Standard Time (IST) July 16, Sunday : India v China – 7:30 PM

: India v China – 7:30 PM July 18, Tuesday : Germany vs India – 2:30pm

: Germany vs India – 2:30pm July 19, Wednesday: Germany vs India – 9:00 PM India women’s field hockey team for Germany tour Keepers: Savita Punia (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, P Sushila Chanu Midfielders: Nisha, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Jyoti Chhatri Forward: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Deepika

