Chennai Lions and U Mumba TT in clash of titans in Ultimate Table Tennis season 4





Defending champions Chennai Lions were at their best in the first match of Season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis and will look to continue their winning form as they face U Mumba TT at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Sunday. According to a press release from UTT, Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan Table Tennis by 10-5 team points in their first tie where top striker Achanta Sharath Kamal continuously produced fearless shots to blank his opponent and give his franchise a positive start in the competition. He will also remain a key player for the defending champions against U Mumba TT, while Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain and Prapti Sen will take inspiration from the Indian shuttlecock’s ace to give their best in the match. “Sharath Kamal is our most experienced player and the way he played and how we performed as a team in the last game has given us a lot of confidence for the next game against U Mumba TT. We are the defending champions and it gives us a lot of confidence when we play against any opponent,” Sutirtha said ahead of the match. Yangzi Liu and Benedikt Duda bring an international touch to the franchise and were also in great shape in Season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis. On the other hand, U Mumba TT also made a fiery start in Season 4 as they recorded a come-from-behind win 10-5 against Bengaluru Smashers who have stars like Manika Batra in their ranks. Manav Thakkar was the best of his game in the last draw and will be a major threat to Chennai Lions title defense with his fighting spirit, while Lily Zhang has also brought her A match to the table in the current season. “The team spirit and atmosphere in U Mumba TT are really good. I’m super excited to be here and play really good table tennis. I’m looking forward to another exciting draw,” said Lily Zhang. World No. 18 Aruna Quadri and Diya Chitale fought valiantly in the previous tie despite losing in the first game of their respective matches. They will be a challenge for Chennai Lions as they possess the right combination of speed and precision to beat any opponent. Meanwhile, Mouma Das and Sudhanshu Grover are also exciting prospects for U Mumba TT in the upcoming season 4 match. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

