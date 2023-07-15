Nine Tigers honored as ITA Scholar Athletes





AUBURN, Ala. Nine Auburn players have been named to the All-Academic Team, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced this week. Anastasia Astakhova , DJ Bennett And Ali DeSpain were each named to the women’s team while Billy Blaydes , John Galka , Spencer grey , Nicholas Heng , Alejandro Moreno And Will Nolan were named to the Men’s All-Academic Team. Astakhova completed her final season with the Tigers in 2023, maintaining a GPA of 4.00 in physical activity and health. This is the third consecutive season that the native of Karaganda, Kazakhstan has been named an ITA Scholar. Bennett, who was named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman team and the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll, also received the honor after her first season at the Plains. Bennett posted an impressive 21-9 record in singles (including six singles wins over ranked opponents) and an 18-8 record in doubles during the season. After joining the team in January, DeSpain was named to the team after posting a GPA of 4.00 in her freshman year of graduate school. DeSpain now has a two-time ITA Scholar Athlete as she was also a member of the All-Academic Team in 2021 during her time at Clemson. Galka and Gray, both Spring 2023 graduates of the men’s tennis team, each made the ITA All-Academic team in their final seasons with the Tigers. Galka earned two bachelor’s degrees in Business Management and Supply Chain Management and a minor in Organizational Leadership from Harbert College of Business in May, while Gray graduated this year with a Finance degree and a GPA of 4.00. Both Galka and Gray have been named ITA Scholar Athletes for four consecutive seasons. Blaydes, Moreno and Heng each became ITA Scholar Athletes after their first season at Auburn. Blaydes joined the SEC All-Freshman team after recording a 14-7 record in singles and a 14-9 record in doubles this season, while Moreno went 18-10 overall in singles and 19- 10 in doubles. Heng, who wore a redshirt during the 2022-23 season, posted a perfect 4.00 GPA during his first year as a Law & Justice major. Nolan also received the award after his sophomore year in the College of Business. Nolan was also named to the Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll this season. To be called an ITA Scholar-Athlete, each student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year. In 2023, 1,513 Division I Women’s student-athletes were named ITA Scholar-Athletes, while 959 Division I Men’s student-athletes were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. In addition to honoring nine student-athletes, Auburn University was also named an ITA All-Academic Team for both the men’s and women’s programs. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team score of 3.2 or higher (on a scale of 4.00) with all varsity letter winners included in the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.

